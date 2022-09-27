Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
gilaherald.com
Passenger air service from Safford to Phoenix?
SAFFORD – Those familiar with air travel know all too well that to even get to an airport that can fly anywhere one has to drive at least two hours in either direction toward Phoenix or Tucson first. Then, parking must be arranged – likely at a lot off...
AZFamily
Man allegedly stole $137K of items from Scottsdale employer’s Amazon account
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Florence man is in trouble with the law after Scottsdale police said he used his employer’s Amazon account to buy hundreds of items worth more than $137,000. Court documents said Darius O’Neal Hickson worked for West Pharmaceuticals in Scottsdale and stole from the company between August 2020 to August 2021. The company has a corporate credit account with Amazon for business purchases.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for September 20 – 27
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 20 – 27, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. September...
gilaherald.com
Inmate at Safford federal prison hospitalized after overdose
GRAHAM COUNTY – A 25-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution – Safford was hospitalized for a drug overdose on Sunday. According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy and paramedics from Lifeline Ambulance were dispatched to the prison at about 6:50 p.m. regarding an inmate overdose.
