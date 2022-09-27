ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Career News

As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, the legendary quarterback is gearing up for Week 4, while his supermodel wife focuses on her career. According to Page Six, Gisele is focusing on her career amid the drama with her NFL quarterback husband. Gisele, arguably the most...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Megan Rapinoe News

Legendary United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is furious with Brittney Griner's former college coach, Kim Mulkey. Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor, is now the head coach at LSU. She refused to answer a question about Griner's Russian detainment at her media days press conference. Rapinoe, who's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Awkward Michael Jordan Family News

There could be some drama brewing in the Michael Jordan family. Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, looks like she's really into Marcus Jordan, one of Michael Jordan's sons. According to TMZ, the two were spotted on Sunday at Citi Field, which was hosting the music festival "Rolling Loud."...
NBA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre, Deion Sanders News

Earlier this week, a new report emerged revealing Brett Favre wanted welfare funds directed to Southern Miss. In addition to the $5 million he wanted for a volleyball facility, he allegedly wanted an additional $1.5 million from the federal funds meant to go to extremely low income families. That reportedly came in an effort to recruit the son of an NFL legend to the school.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News

Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Heartwarming Photos

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl just a few months ago, but the team is off to a troubling start to the 2022 season. Los Angeles sits at 2-1 on the year, but has looked shaky over the past few weeks. A road game against the San Francisco 49ers will bring a tough test for the Rams on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss

Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
NFL
The Spun

Blake Griffin Reportedly Signing With New NBA Team

Former All-Star forward Blake Griffin has found a new home in the NBA. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. The official terms of Griffin's contract have not been released yet. Griffin, 33, spent the 2021-22 season with the...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Derek Jeter Has 1-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge's Home Run

Derek Jeter is a happy man on Wednesday night. The New York Yankees legend watched slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying both the franchise record and the American League record, set by Roger Maris. Judge will attempt to break the American League record prior...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush, Wife Announce Big Personal News

This September will go down as a month that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush will never forget. On the field, Rush is having a lot of success as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys. He has a 2-0 record this year with wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family

The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ime Udoka Used "Crude Language" Toward Celtics Staff Member

An independent law firm investigation into the Boston Celtics organization recently revealed that head coach Ime Udoka used "crude language" when speaking to a female subordinate, per ESPN. This inappropriate conduct happened prior to Udoka's improper workplace relationship with the female employee. This new element to the story reportedly "significantly...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Deletes Controversial Tweet About Tua Tagovailoa

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was transported to the hospital following a scary hit. Tagovailoa was wrapped up by a Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman and slammed to the turf. He was knocked unconscious on the play and laid on the field for several minutes before being stretchered off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Roger Maris Jr. Is Sparking Controversy With His Comments

Roger Maris hit 61 home runs in a season for the New York Yankees. As it stands, that's now tied for the American League all-time single season home run record. Aaron Judge smacked homer No. 61 in Toronto on Wednesday night. But what should the "real" home run record be?
BRONX, NY
