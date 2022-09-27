Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner's former college coach Kim Mulkey faces criticism over refusal to comment on basketball star's detainment in Russia
Kim Mulkey, who coached Brittney Griner for four years at Baylor University, is facing criticism over her refusal to comment on her former player's detainment in Russia at a media conference earlier this week.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Megan Rapinoe News
Legendary United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is furious with Brittney Griner's former college coach, Kim Mulkey. Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor, is now the head coach at LSU. She refused to answer a question about Griner's Russian detainment at her media days press conference. Rapinoe, who's...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Karl-Anthony Towns Says He and Jordyn Woods 'Have Done an Amazing Job' Making 'Time for Each Other'
Towns signed a $224 million contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves in July As Karl-Anthony Towns prepares for his eighth season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 26-year-old says his relationship with girlfriend Jordyn Woods is stronger than ever. "It's very important that we make time for each other, especially with the distance," says Towns, 26. "We're both in this relationship, and we are fully invested in it. So, really just finding ourselves, making time for each other, and continuing to grow in our relationship. We're young, and there's...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL・
Aaron Judge 61st HR: Fox Sports' Sara Walsh not happy her Blue Jays coach husband gave away lucrative ball
Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball was bound to be a highly lucrative collector's item. Unfortunately for the fans/collectors/prospective auctioneers in the stands at the Toronto Blue Jays' Roger Centre, a clashing of gloves caused the ball to land in the Toronto bullpen. At that point, only a few people...
MLB・
Fight breaks out between basketball players following team's defeat
Two basketball players from Mali got in a fight in the mixed zone following the team’s defeat against Serbia at the Women’s World Cup.
Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025
On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class. A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 recruit in the class right now. That last name should sound...
Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska
We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News
Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
Scottie Pippen Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Ex-Wife Rumors
While his ex-wife appears to get cozy with the son of his legendary former teammate, Scottie Pippen seems to be enjoying himself as well. Pippen, who just turned 57 on Sunday, was spotted running errands with a mystery woman in Calabasas, California this week, according to the Daily Mail. "The...
Rumors Swirled Of Prominent Coach's Firing Wednesday
The college football head coaching carousel is already getting pretty crazy this year. We've already had some notable firings at Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. Wednesday, a rumored swirled about a major one in the SEC. It was started by a former Alabama quarterback. “From my sources over there,...
Sports World Reacts To Awkward Michael Jordan Family News
There could be some drama brewing in the Michael Jordan family. Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, looks like she's really into Marcus Jordan, one of Michael Jordan's sons. According to TMZ, the two were spotted on Sunday at Citi Field, which was hosting the music festival "Rolling Loud."...
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News
The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Career News
As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, the legendary quarterback is gearing up for Week 4, while his supermodel wife focuses on her career. According to Page Six, Gisele is focusing on her career amid the drama with her NFL quarterback husband. Gisele, arguably the most...
NFL・
Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie
"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
Report: Patrick Reed pulls $750 million defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee
Patrick Reed has given up on his legal battle with the Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee. Reed filed papers in Texas federal court on Wednesday to officially dismiss his $750 million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and Chamblee, . He did not give a reason. Reed initially filed...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwyane Wade Blocks Daughter Zaya’s IG Comments “For Mental Health & Privacy”
The proud dad opened up about protecting his 15-year old daughter. Dwyane Wade takes much pride in being a dad. The father of four is never shy about publicly defending and protecting his cubs. When it comes to daughter, Zaya Wade, the 3-time NBA Champion pulls all the stops to make sure she feels safe and secure as she navigates her gender journey.
KIDS・
Derek Jeter Has 1-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge's Home Run
Derek Jeter is a happy man on Wednesday night. The New York Yankees legend watched slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying both the franchise record and the American League record, set by Roger Maris. Judge will attempt to break the American League record prior...
