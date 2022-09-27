Read full article on original website
Related
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
What Happened to Roman on DAYS OF OUR LIVES
The history of Roman Brady on DAYS OF OUR LIVES can be a little confusing, so we’re here to tray and straighten things out for you if you need it! The character first appeared in December 1981 and was played by Wayne Northrop until his exit in 1984. Roman returned to the canvas in January 1986, played by Drake Hogestyn, although in 1991, Northrop returned to reclaim his role. (We’ll get to that in a bit!) After his departure in 1994, Roman remained off-camera until the character was recast with Josh Taylor in July 1997. (This surprised some DAYS fans as Taylor had previously played Chris Kositchek on the soap!)
Who Was Chad DiMera's First Child On Days Of Our Lives?
Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) has become a fan-favorite character on "Days of Our Lives" over the years. Chad has been involved in many shocking plotlines, which have included attacking Nick Fallon (Blake Berris) and finding out that he was just one of many of Stefano DiMera's children when his mother, Madelin Woods admitted the truth about his paternity on her deathbed, per Soaps in Depth.
How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About The New Version Of Nate Hastings
He's tall, he's handsome, and he's a successful doctor, but as many "The Young and the Restless" fans already know, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) has been quite unlucky when it comes to finding true love. According to Soaps in Depth, Hastings has had flings with the likes of Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) in the past, but nothing managed to go beyond several dates. That said, Hastings has always been someone who has watched out for others in Genoa City.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally
Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
‘The Young and the Restless’: Why Did Heather Tom Leave?
Heather Tom's soap opera career began in 1990 when she was cast as Victoria Newman on 'The Young and the Restless.'
How The Young And The Restless' Allison Lanier Really Feels About Her Soap Opera Co-Stars
It's not always easy stepping into someone's shoes as a recast in the soap world, but it happens often. The character of Summer Newman was recast on "The Young and the Restless" recently after the character's previous portrayer, Hunter King, decided to move on from the hit CBS daytime television series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Mishael Morgan Confirms Departure
'The Young and the Restless' star Mishael Morgan confirms rumors that she's leaving the CBS soap opera to explore other opportunities.
‘General Hospital’: What’s Next for Sasha After Brando’s Death?
'General Hospital' character Sasha Gilmore faces every wife's nightmare when her husband Brando Corbin dies after being attacked by the hook killer.
SheKnows
As Days of Our Lives Moves to Peacock, Someone’s Gonna Die!
Prepare yourself for a whole new way to watch the soap. Days of Our Lives aired its final episode today on NBC, with Stefan returning to the DiMera mansion, and Gabi stunned to see him alive. During the episode, a promo for what to expect as the soap moves to Peacock provided thrilling previews to tantalize any viewers who haven’t signed up for the digital service to do so. If you missed it, we have all the details, and you can watch it below.
SheKnows
On the Anniversary of His First Date With His Future Husband, Days of Our Lives/Young & Restless’ Greg Rikaart Takes a Photo-Filled Walk Down Memory Lane
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor has a lot to be thankful for. May is a month to remember for Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo). Why? Because that’s when he married the love of his life Robert Sudduth in 2015. However, both guys took to Instagram on Monday, September 12, to celebrate as well — the anniversary of their very first date!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock
On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives
The soap’s first day on Peacock is going to be a big one for Gabi: She is stunned to come face to face with lost love Stefan. EJ, too, will find his jaw on the floor when he finds Ava and Johnny in a compromising position… yet again! And the shocks keep on coming as Chanel and Allie are left reeling by what Paulina shares with them.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for the Fall 2022 Season
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate that the 2022 fall season will be filled with secrets and romance for Port Charles citizens.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Chad Confronts Abigail’s Killer!
Grief leads to disaster in these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers! As Chad confronts Abigail’s killer to demand answers, Jennifer’s way of dealing with the loss of her daughter has been to self-medicate and that could have deadly consequences!. The revelation that Clyde was the one that murdered...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: A Look at the Fall 2022 Season
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers suggest it'll be a dramatic time for Genoa City residents during the 2022 fall season.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Keeps Breaking Our Hearts For Nancy, So It’s Time This Was Fixed — But Not With [Spoiler]
All it took was one single “No,” for Days of Our Lives to shatter our hearts. It happened, of course, on the show’s Monday, September 26 episode as Nancy fought valiantly against Justin’s accusations. He’d just told her that Clyde had stabbed Sonny and killed Abigail, but she wouldn’t, couldn’t go down that path.
DAYS Spoilers For September 13: Rafe Questions Nicole About Eric
DAYS Spoilers For September 13: Rafe Questions Nicole About EricSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, September 13, 2022, tease marital strife, real-life Stratego, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.
The Young And The Restless Fans Take Sides In The Adam Vs. Nick Showdown Over Sally
Per Soap Central, the feud between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) on "The Young and the Restless" has spanned many years, and it isn't slowing down. Their bad blood has been a contention for the Newmans, and it always seems to revolve around a woman. In the past, the dueling siblings have gone to war over Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). However, Adam and Nick briefly found a reprieve from their forever war after Adam donated his kidney to save the life of Nick's daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 1