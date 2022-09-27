Read full article on original website
National media, Dawgs247 predictions for Georgia vs. Missouri
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business last week in a 39-22 victory over Kent State that was much closer than most expected. The Bulldogs will look to return to form this weekend when they hit the road to return to conference play. No. 1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is...
dawgnation.com
Why Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is on the hot seat, clinging to hope and little else with No. 1 Georgia up next
ATHENS — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz surely feels his seat warming, and last Saturday’s brutal overtime loss at Auburn certainly didn’t help things. The 17-14 loss to fellow hot seat member Bryan Harsin on The Plains — a defeat that saw Missouri squander three opportunities in the final moments —wasn’t the end of the world for the 2-2 Tigers.
Georgia vs. Missouri college football preview, prediction
Georgia vs. Missouri football preview, predictionHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, point spread, betting linesOdds courtesy ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis opens up on missed game-winning field goal at Auburn
Missouri suffered a gut-wrenching loss at Auburn in Week 4. This one went into overtime, with Anders Carlson putting Auburn up 17-14 by way of a 44-yard field goal after an initial attempt that missed the mark was erased on an offside call. Mizzou looked to have won the game on its ensuing possession, but Nathaniel Peat fumbled the football inches short of the goal line.
KCTV 5
Former Missouri head coach to be recognized for college football HOF induction
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel will be recognized by the university during Saturday’s game against Georgia. Pinkel, who will be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, is being recognized for that honor as well as being a 2022 Southeastern Conference Legend.
More charges filed against University of Missouri fraternity brothers for the hazing incident
Eight more fraternity brothers have been indicted for a hazing case at Mizzou that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
939theeagle.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
kjluradio.com
North County High School apologizes for comments about Battle High School in Columbia
Officials at an eastern Missouri high school apologize for comments a student made about Battle High School in Columbia. North County High School in Bonne Terre broadcast a student-led livestream during their football game with Battle on Friday. During the live stream, one student referred to Battle as a violent team, and said the school “takes kids from really rough situations and puts them in a school.”
Columbia Missourian
Award-winning vineyard and winery in Mexico draws visitors from around the state
For 17 years , David Runge traveled across the country as a catastrophe claims representative for State Farm Insurance . After visiting a friend in Mexico, Missouri, he decided to buy the property next door. Although he was about to retire, Runge didn’t want to spend his days without purpose....
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
Looking For Place To See Your Favorite Team? Sedalia Has New Eatery!
It is always disappointing when a place where you like to eat closes their doors. However, it is equally exciting when a new place opens. Sedalia has seen the closing of Mighty Melt (and re-opening), the closing of Golden Corral, and Denny's. Well now we can get excited about a new place. A new eatery & pub called Volker's. I got a sneak peak, and I thought you would enjoy seeing what is in store for us. Their Grand Opening is Oct 1st!
Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
939theeagle.com
Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction
Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY, Co. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Callaway County. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 245 at Route E, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 88-year-old Douglas W. Thompson was hit by a pickup truck after Thompson The post Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Utility rate increases likely will be the next cost of living punch in the gut
The cost of living is on everyone’s mind, with the prices for groceries, car repairs, etc., rising. Even other life essentials that seem to be remaining pretty stable for now are building up pressure in the background and could unleash further cost of living increases to the likes of me and you, dear reader.
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
