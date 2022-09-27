ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
dawgnation.com

Why Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is on the hot seat, clinging to hope and little else with No. 1 Georgia up next

ATHENS — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz surely feels his seat warming, and last Saturday’s brutal overtime loss at Auburn certainly didn’t help things. The 17-14 loss to fellow hot seat member Bryan Harsin on The Plains — a defeat that saw Missouri squander three opportunities in the final moments —wasn’t the end of the world for the 2-2 Tigers.
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis opens up on missed game-winning field goal at Auburn

Missouri suffered a gut-wrenching loss at Auburn in Week 4. This one went into overtime, with Anders Carlson putting Auburn up 17-14 by way of a 44-yard field goal after an initial attempt that missed the mark was erased on an offside call. Mizzou looked to have won the game on its ensuing possession, but Nathaniel Peat fumbled the football inches short of the goal line.
AUBURN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
KCTV 5

Former Missouri head coach to be recognized for college football HOF induction

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel will be recognized by the university during Saturday’s game against Georgia. Pinkel, who will be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, is being recognized for that honor as well as being a 2022 Southeastern Conference Legend.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burden
939theeagle.com

Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

North County High School apologizes for comments about Battle High School in Columbia

Officials at an eastern Missouri high school apologize for comments a student made about Battle High School in Columbia. North County High School in Bonne Terre broadcast a student-led livestream during their football game with Battle on Friday. During the live stream, one student referred to Battle as a violent team, and said the school “takes kids from really rough situations and puts them in a school.”
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tigers#Mizzou#Hs
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Looking For Place To See Your Favorite Team? Sedalia Has New Eatery!

It is always disappointing when a place where you like to eat closes their doors. However, it is equally exciting when a new place opens. Sedalia has seen the closing of Mighty Melt (and re-opening), the closing of Golden Corral, and Denny's. Well now we can get excited about a new place. A new eatery & pub called Volker's. I got a sneak peak, and I thought you would enjoy seeing what is in store for us. Their Grand Opening is Oct 1st!
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction

Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Instagram
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY, Co. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Callaway County. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 245 at Route E, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 88-year-old Douglas W. Thompson was hit by a pickup truck after Thompson The post Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
620K+
Followers
77K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy