klkntv.com
Bus driver cited after crash with semi that injured 11 children in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A school bus driver was cited after a crash that injured 11 children and two adults in Chase County on Tuesday. The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
KETV.com
Two people found dead at Bennington home, investigation underway
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington police and Douglas County deputies found two people dead inside a home in Bennington early Friday morning. Sgt. John McFarland with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets around 1:30 a.m. for a "check well-being" call.
knopnews2.com
Lincoln murder suspect appears in court for prior charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are now investigating the ninth homicide of the year, the suspect was in court on Friday facing past charges. Along with being accused in those previous crimes, 35-year-old Joshua Larsen is now accused of murder after a man’s body was found Thursday at a northeast Lincoln home.
1380kcim.com
York, Neb. Man Arrested In Connection To Camera Thefts From Holy Angels Church
A York, Neb. man accused of stealing cameras from a local church faces felony charges in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Alan Long was booked into the Carroll County jail last week for third-degree burglary, a class D felony, following a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation into an Aug. 29 incident at the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Roselle. Authorities allege video evidence from the church shows Long inside the church around the same time three cameras had been stolen. Long was spotted in Templeton on Sept. 23, and deputies made contact. According to law enforcement, Long admitted to tampering with the church’s cameras and indicated he does not believe cameras should be present in churches. As of this (Thursday) morning, Long remains in custody on a $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Carroll County courthouse.
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Howells man arrested on gun charge
STANTON, Neb. -- A 52-year-old rural Howells man was arrested Tuesday after Stanton County authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office performed the search at a residence, eventually arresting 52-year-old Terry Schulz at his home. Schulz, who had previously been convicted...
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man charged with trying to kill Hastings Police officer
HASTINGS, NE — An Osceola man is accused of trying to kill a Hastings Police officer in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. 33-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. The arrest affidavit is sealed, but the criminal complaint reveals some new details. It accuses Mattison of intentionally trying to kill a Hastings Police officer, using a gun during the incident and possessing meth.
York News-Times
Woman accused of transporting heroin in York County
YORK – A 34-year-old woman from Las Vegas has been accused of transporting heroin and meth in York County, as well as illegally possessing financial transaction devices. Kimberly Hansen pleaded not guilty to three felonies this week in York County District Court where her arraignment proceedings were held. Hansen’s...
KETV.com
Two people from Lincoln die in crash involving semi-truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol
MORRILL COUNTY, Neb. — Two people from Lincoln died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Morrill County, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 1 p.m., a Subaru Forester traveling westbound on Link 62A passed a westbound. semi-truck and then attempted to make a left turn, according to a...
2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
knopnews2.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
kfornow.com
Task Force Arrests Man Following Discovery of Meth In a Lincoln Hotel Room
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 27)–A 45-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Monday night tracked him down at a northwest Lincoln hotel and found him in possession of meth. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Steven Watson was contacted by officers and after...
98online.com
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
KETV.com
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by car, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirmed a pregnant woman has died after being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said Shelby Cherek, 35, of Bennington, walked out onto a crosswalk against the traffic signal near 62nd and Dodge streets. She was hit by a 61-year-old man who police said remained at the scene.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
knopnews2.com
NSP encourages safety on the roads as the Huskers return to action
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After a week off, the Husker football team returns to action at Memorial Stadium, and Nebraska State Troopers will be on patrol to keep the action off the roadways as fans travel to the game. The Nebraska State Patrol works closely with partner agencies on several aspects...
klkntv.com
Residents evacuated from apartment after fire in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 that some residents of an apartment building in west Lincoln were forced to evacuate early Friday morning after a fire broke out. LFR says calls about the fire off of Southwest 27th Street came in around 3 a.m....
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
klkntv.com
Crews battle large grass fire southwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple crews battled a large grass fire southwest of Lincoln near Denton on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was near Southwest 114th Street and West Saltillo Road. By 6 p.m., the fire was out, and crews were leaving. The blaze were reported after 3 p.m. About...
