A York, Neb. man accused of stealing cameras from a local church faces felony charges in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Alan Long was booked into the Carroll County jail last week for third-degree burglary, a class D felony, following a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation into an Aug. 29 incident at the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Roselle. Authorities allege video evidence from the church shows Long inside the church around the same time three cameras had been stolen. Long was spotted in Templeton on Sept. 23, and deputies made contact. According to law enforcement, Long admitted to tampering with the church’s cameras and indicated he does not believe cameras should be present in churches. As of this (Thursday) morning, Long remains in custody on a $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Carroll County courthouse.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO