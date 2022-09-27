Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill Police: Pedestrian Struck, Driver Charged in Franklin Street Collision
A collision between a driver and a pedestrian in Chapel Hill Thursday night ended with a trip to the hospital and minor charges being issued. The Chapel Hill Police Department confirmed to Chapelboro that police officers and members of the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to a call about a pedestrian being injured along East Franklin Street around 7:35 p.m. The collision, which happened between Couch Road and South Estes Drive, also drew Orange County EMS and UNC Police responders according to photos from the scene.
Orange County: Joint Meeting with School Board, Response to Double Murder, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 28th. She discussed an upcoming meeting with the Orange County Board of Education, the response to recent double homicide, and more. Chapelboro.com and WCHL, equal opportunity employers, are dedicated to providing...
Carrboro May Sue EPA Over Non-Response to UNC’s Cogeneration Plant
The UNC cogeneration plant on West Cameron Avenue has long been a source of frustration for Carrboro community members who wish the facility near town lines would stop using coal. Recently, the local government took a step to try and increase recognition of the plant’s environmental impact: by saying it intends to sue the Environmental Protection Agency.
Conversations with the Mayors: Town’s Response to Recent Tragedy, Advisory Committees, and More
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, September 27th. She discussed how Hillsborough has responded to the recent tragic murder of two teens in western Orange County. She also discussed work from the town board’s work session this week. This is a transcript of their conversation, edited for clarity. Listen to the full interview here.
Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes
After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
Carrboro: Weather and Cancellations, Regional Transportation, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, September 30th. He discussed Tropical Storm Ian and how it will affect the weekend, a regional transportation conference, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
UNC Football Relishing Chance At Season Restart vs. Virginia Tech
For the first time this year, the UNC football team will try to bounce back from a loss. The 3-1 Tar Heels will begin ACC play this weekend when Virginia Tech comes to town. The Hokies are 2-2 and coming off a tough loss of their own to West Virginia.
On Air Today: Mike Strikler from the National Weather Service
National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Strikler spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, September 30th. He shared the updated forecast for Chapel Hill as Tropical Strom Ian comes through. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Weekend Around The Hill: September 30 – October 2
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around community this weekend!. Friday, September 30 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Are you fascinated with the stars and space? Morehead Planetarium will be having a showing of “Carolina Skies,” a “live” star show that focuses on stars, constellations, and planets. Guests will learn how to identify celestial objects that appear to the naked eye and the legends and myths that were created by ancient cultures to explain the astronomical phenomena. To learn more about the show, click here.
Chansky’s Notebook: Great Equalizer?
Remember those rainy days at Kenan Stadium? Here comes another. I recall three games that literally dampened the spirits at the old lady in the pines, and all of them ended up with much different outcomes than we expected. If you have any more, comment below!. I will start with...
Beau Maye, Brother of Luke and Drake, Joins UNC Men’s Basketball Team
A familiar name will be suiting up for head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels this season. UNC announced its final roster for the 2022-23 season, featuring walk-on Beau Maye wearing No. 40. Beau is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke and older brother of current UNC quarterback Drake.
The 5:00 News – Tropical Storm Ian, Power Outages, Football Preview, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including the latest on Tropical Storm Ian, Power Outages in Orange and Chatham Counties, a preview of this weekend’s UNC football game, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Renovations Coming to Coker Arboretum This Fall
The North Carolina Botanical Garden announced Thursday it would be removing the current arbor walkway within Coker Arboretum on the UNC campus in November for renovations. The 300-foot walkway, covered by native vines climbing on wooden trellises, was last renovated in 1997. According to the Botanical Garden, the arbor has...
On Air Today: Jones Angell on UNC Football
Voice of the Tar Heels Jones Angell joins Aaron to preview Saturday’s game between UNC football and Virginia Tech.
Live Action With Carolina Basketball Postponed Until October 7
Due to the expected heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ian on Friday, UNC is postponing Live Action With Carolina Basketball until Friday, October 7. The event was originally scheduled for September 30. “The likelihood of inclement weather creating poor travel conditions for fans attending ‘Live Action’ led UNC...
UNC Field Hockey Ranked No. 1 in Latest Coaches Poll
The UNC field hockey team is once again the No. 1 team in the land. The Tar Heels moved up on spot from No. 2 in the latest National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll following No. 1 Northwestern’s first loss of the season. UNC received 35 of 41 first-place votes.
TABLE’s Empty Bowls Returns In-Person on October 9
Suzanne Tormollen of TABLE discusses their upcoming Empty Bowls event – and discusses TABLE’s impending move!. This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity. You can listen to the full interview here. Aaron Keck: We are joined in the studio right now by Suzanne Tormollen who is the...
