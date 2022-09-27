Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Drive staple closes; local cities going green with EV chargers
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — There is one less seafood restaurant on the Grand Strand as a North Myrtle Beach landmark on Ocean Drive has closed its doors for the last time after decades in business. Duffy Street Seafood Shack Main St recently announced it was closing after 27 years,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington marks eighth historic landmark with new addition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is celebrating its eighth city-designated historic landmark on its social media account. A recent addition of the Doctor Hubert Eaton House on Orange Street — the current home of ‘One Love Tennis’ — made the eighth historic landmark in Wilmington.
WECT
In-person portion of ‘Run for the Ta Tas’ cancelled, other activities still scheduled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers have announced that the in-person portion of this year’s “Wilmington Surgical Associates Run for the Ta Tas presented by Delaney Radiology” has been cancelled due to the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Despite the cancellation of the in-person race on Saturday, organizers...
foxwilmington.com
Ian weakens but some flooding remains: the latest reports from Ocean Isle Beach and Wrightsville Beach
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Though not as strong as it was when it hit the west coast of Florida, Ian continues to cause damage as it moves back inland at the South Carolina coast. 5:10 p.m. The tornado watch for all of Southeastern North Carolina has been cancelled. Gusty...
WECT
Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and 2nd Avenue Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge. The Cherry Grove Pier...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Boat Show going on as planned, with some changes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian is set to bring wind and rain to the Cape Fear on Friday, but the Wilmington Boat Show is still pushing forward. The annual event is scheduled to kick off Friday at noon, running until 6:00 pm. Doors will be open again on Saturday from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.
WECT
Large fishing boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian rages on in the Grand Strand. The boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street. According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was onboard the boat. The city...
nrcolumbus.com
Ian brings early power outages to Columbus County [free read]
Nearly 3,000 homes across Columbus County were without power early Friday afternoon as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to Columbus County Assistant Manager Nick West, who serves as the county’s emergency services director. West was positioned in the county’s new Emergency Operations Center in downtown Whiteville. Representatives from...
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
columbuscountynews.com
Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies
• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bridges remain open for now as winds begin to increase
CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase across the Cape Fear. Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph have already been reported. With increasing winds comes the increased chance of bridge closures. For now, we haven’t received any reports...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Waylon from the Pender County Humane Society
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Waylon, a 4-month-old hound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. According to his handlers, Waylon is a very sweet puppy who enjoys kisses and belly rubs. He may be a little reserved at first when meeting new people, but he gets along very well with other dogs.
WECT
Cape Fear Chorale introduces new artistic director, committed to continually providing quality performances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For 24 years, Cape Fear Chorale has performed free concerts for the Wilmington area. Described as a celebration of the voice, the group has sought to use choral music to inspire and unite the communities around them. Following a change in leadership, the group strives to continue their mission of providing the Cape Fear area with quality music and performances.
WECT
New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is considering taking a loan to purchase the 5-story former Bank of America building for Cape Fear Community College’s nursing program. The NHC Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the proposal on Monday, October 3. The county would purchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
WECT
Zach Solon live from Brunswick County during Hurricane Ian
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 30, 2022... Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Emergency and power crews ready to respond as Ian approaches. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The biggest message for people...
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for Ian: Company helps homeowners remove outdoor furniture and debris
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida and is now heading to North Carolina. Many people are preparing ahead of the storm, being sure to secure furniture and remove debris that could damage their house. What You Need To Know:. Ian is expected to bring strong winds,...
WECT
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
