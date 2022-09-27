BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Waylon, a 4-month-old hound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. According to his handlers, Waylon is a very sweet puppy who enjoys kisses and belly rubs. He may be a little reserved at first when meeting new people, but he gets along very well with other dogs.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO