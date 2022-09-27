ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington marks eighth historic landmark with new addition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is celebrating its eighth city-designated historic landmark on its social media account. A recent addition of the Doctor Hubert Eaton House on Orange Street — the current home of ‘One Love Tennis’ — made the eighth historic landmark in Wilmington.
City
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Boat Show going on as planned, with some changes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian is set to bring wind and rain to the Cape Fear on Friday, but the Wilmington Boat Show is still pushing forward. The annual event is scheduled to kick off Friday at noon, running until 6:00 pm. Doors will be open again on Saturday from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.
nrcolumbus.com

Ian brings early power outages to Columbus County [free read]

Nearly 3,000 homes across Columbus County were without power early Friday afternoon as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to Columbus County Assistant Manager Nick West, who serves as the county’s emergency services director. West was positioned in the county’s new Emergency Operations Center in downtown Whiteville. Representatives from...
columbuscountynews.com

Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies

• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bridges remain open for now as winds begin to increase

CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase across the Cape Fear. Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph have already been reported. With increasing winds comes the increased chance of bridge closures. For now, we haven’t received any reports...
WECT

Pet of the Week: Waylon from the Pender County Humane Society

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Waylon, a 4-month-old hound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. According to his handlers, Waylon is a very sweet puppy who enjoys kisses and belly rubs. He may be a little reserved at first when meeting new people, but he gets along very well with other dogs.
WECT

Cape Fear Chorale introduces new artistic director, committed to continually providing quality performances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For 24 years, Cape Fear Chorale has performed free concerts for the Wilmington area. Described as a celebration of the voice, the group has sought to use choral music to inspire and unite the communities around them. Following a change in leadership, the group strives to continue their mission of providing the Cape Fear area with quality music and performances.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
WECT

Zach Solon live from Brunswick County during Hurricane Ian

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 30, 2022... Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Emergency and power crews ready to respond as Ian approaches. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The biggest message for people...
WECT

Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
