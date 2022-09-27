ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Construction of Muskegon Heights first new home in 17 years underway

For the first time in over 17 years, a new home is being built in the city of Muskegon Heights, as city officials plan to overhaul and revitalize the city’s identity. Officials say, it’s a microcosm of things to come in Muskegon Heights, as the Career Tech Center (CTC) in Muskegon, in partnership with Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps this week poured the concrete foundation on the first new home to be built in the city in nearly two decades.
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
Say Hello To The Hello Kitty Café Truck Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend

Fans of Hello Kitty are in for a treat this weekend! (Literally, there are yummy treats involved...) As a kid born in the 80s, I LOVED Hello Kitty. I had the lunchbox, stuffed animals, I think even had a Hello Kitty wallet at one point... but in case you're not familiar, Hello Kitty and Friends are characters that were created in the 70s by the Japanese merchandising company Sanrio.
