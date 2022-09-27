For the first time in over 17 years, a new home is being built in the city of Muskegon Heights, as city officials plan to overhaul and revitalize the city’s identity. Officials say, it’s a microcosm of things to come in Muskegon Heights, as the Career Tech Center (CTC) in Muskegon, in partnership with Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps this week poured the concrete foundation on the first new home to be built in the city in nearly two decades.

