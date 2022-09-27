Read full article on original website
Supporters urge state to approve long-awaited project restoring Grand River’s rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Supporters of restoring the Grand River’s rapids in downtown Grand Rapids urged state regulators during a public hearing Thursday to approve a permit for the project, highlighting what they say are its environmental, economic and recreational benefits. “This project is a really important catalyst...
Shoreline Drive in Muskegon will be reduced to two lanes next week
MUSKEGON, MI – A section of Shoreline Drive, which is the U.S. 31 business route, will narrow from four to two lanes beginning next week. Muskegon city officials are temporarily reducing the width of the divided boulevard to measure the impact on traffic and determine if it’s a viable way to better connect downtown to the Muskegon Lake waterfront.
Getty Street road diet study expands to span three cities
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A road diet study of Getty Street has been expanded to include another nearly 2 miles. The cities of Norton Shores and Muskegon Heights have agreed to join the city of Muskegon in studying the north-south thoroughfare for possible reduction in the number of traffic lanes.
Stretch of Grand Haven Road closing for nearly 2 weeks
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of Grand Haven Road will be closed for about two weeks for water main work. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 29, Grand Haven Road will be closed to traffic between North Gateway Boulevard and Farr Road, according to a notice from the City of Norton Shores.
wgvunews.org
Construction of Muskegon Heights first new home in 17 years underway
For the first time in over 17 years, a new home is being built in the city of Muskegon Heights, as city officials plan to overhaul and revitalize the city’s identity. Officials say, it’s a microcosm of things to come in Muskegon Heights, as the Career Tech Center (CTC) in Muskegon, in partnership with Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps this week poured the concrete foundation on the first new home to be built in the city in nearly two decades.
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
Former bank headquarters to become megachurch after $7M sale in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TWP. — A former bank headquarters building is set to become a megachurch in Holland Township after a $7 million sale. The church, which currently has about 1,800 congregants at its two current locations, expects to double the size of its congregation with the new facility, according to the pastor.
‘It’s getting worse': Holland resident riding out Hurricane Ian at Florida home
Before Boyd Feltman and his family bought a house in North Port, Florida, which is located east of Venice, locals told him that hurricanes really don’t come their way. That is, until this week.
‘I probably should have listened to you, bud’: Michiganders hunker down for Ian
FOX 17 is talking with Michiganders who are experiencing Hurricane Ian firsthand. One family from West Michigan now lives in Cape Coral and they are hunkering down for the storm.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Students create portrait of Grand Rapids man killed by police officer
Kentwood — For East Kentwood High School senior Judith Khalihira, creating a portrait of Patrick Lyoya with her peers was personal. She wanted to help show the human side of the 26-year-old Congolese refugee who was shot and killed by a police officer April 4 during a traffic stop.
Grand Rapids’ First Ward commission race pits incumbent against challenger
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Incumbent commissioner Kurt Reppart and challenger Drew Robbins will face off in the Nov. 8 election to represent Grand Rapids’ First Ward. The winner will represent the ward alongside Commissioner Jon O’Connor, whose current term expires in 2024. City commissioners serve four-year terms,...
Grand Haven hospital system to become part of Trinity Health this week
GRAND HAVEN, MI — A longtime health system along the lakeshore will have a new name come Saturday. North Ottawa Community Health System, based in Grand Haven and operator of the community’s hospital, will be known as Trinity Health Grand Haven as of Saturday. Trinity Health Michigan, based...
‘Pack n’ Play’ baby cribs, car seats available for Kent County families in need
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Family Futures, a nonprofit that works to support new parents, is providing Pack n’ Plays cribs and car seats to eligible families in Kent County. The nonprofit recently launched the initiative to provide safe baby products in honor of National Baby Safety Month through the end of September.
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
33-year-old woman walking on I-94 hit, killed after leaving adult care facility in southwest Michigan
Police said a woman walking along the freeway in southwest Michigan was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the deadly crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., in Paw Paw Township Police said a driver…
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
Brothers win ArtPrize 2022′s biggest award for intricate, illuminated pottery
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Creation, Destruction, Reflection, a series of 20 intricately carved vases at DeVos Place displaying ancient landmarks from the Delphi Temple to the streets of Jerusalem, won the $12,500 ArtPrize 2022 Artist-to-Artist award. The entry, created by brothers Brad and Bryan Caviness of Browns Summit, North...
Muskegon Heights building first new house in 17 years
The foundations have been laid for the first new home built in Muskegon Heights in 17 years.
Kent Co. election worker accused of putting USB drive into poll machine
The incident happened during the August 2022 primary election at Gaines Township Precinct 8. The Clerk's office says this had no impact on the election results.
Say Hello To The Hello Kitty Café Truck Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend
Fans of Hello Kitty are in for a treat this weekend! (Literally, there are yummy treats involved...) As a kid born in the 80s, I LOVED Hello Kitty. I had the lunchbox, stuffed animals, I think even had a Hello Kitty wallet at one point... but in case you're not familiar, Hello Kitty and Friends are characters that were created in the 70s by the Japanese merchandising company Sanrio.
