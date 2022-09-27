ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke County, IN

Former Starke County deputies charged in missing evidence case

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUS6y_0iCW1SWd00

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A grand jury has indicted two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives in connection to a case involving missing evidence.

According to the Indiana State Police, Adam Gray, 50, of Knox and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend have turned themselves in at the Starke County Jail.

‘You solved it!’: Anderson man accused of stabbing his mother to death

Gray is being charged with four counts of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony, along with misdemeanor theft, dealing paraphernalia and dealing marijuana.

Ferguson is being charged with four counts of official misconduct, and one count of theft of a firearm, both Level 6 felonies, along with misdemeanor theft and false informing.

Booking photos of Adam Gray, left, and Don Ferguson

State police said the indictment followed a lengthy investigation headed by members of the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division from Lowell Post. Evidence and testimony was presented to the grand jury, which led to the indictment decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
wkvi.com

Knox Man Arrested on Several Charges while on School Property

A Knox man was arrested Wednesday, September 28 on several charges following an investigation into a call about a suspicious person. Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith said the Knox City Police Department received information abut a suspicious man pushing a child in a stroller while walking in front of traffic on Culver Road. The man then walked toward the rear of the Starke County Public Library – Henry F. Schricker Branch.
KNOX, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers’ Fugitive Friday for September 30, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 30, 2022. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dennis Jones is wanted for two counts of Rape by Force, Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury, Sexual Battery, Kidnapping, Criminal Confinement with Bodily Injury, Strangulation and Parole Violation for the Original Conviction of Murder.
MICHIANA, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Scrap Burglary Case

(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed in La Porte County for stealing over a thousand pounds of metal and selling it as scrap. 40-year-old Donald Helms allegedly broke into TT Machining and Fabricating in Michigan City in December last year. Authorities say he took over four thousand...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping

(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Starke County, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Knox, IN
Starke County, IN
Crime & Safety
Knox, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
athleticbusiness.com

Coach Who Solicited Minor Sentenced to Two Months Jail

A youth hockey coach in Indiana has been sentenced to two months in jail, extended supervision and he must now register as a sex offender for trying to meet a teenager for sex. Christien Joubert, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of child solicitation and was sentenced in Berrien County...
abc57.com

Former Starke County detectives indicted in investigation into missing evidence

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two former Starke County Sheriff's Office detectives were indicted by a grand jury on charges of official misconduct and theft following an investigation into missing evidence. A special prosecutor was appointed to the case in September 2021. The indictment was handed down on Monday. Former Detective...
abc57.com

Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Neighbors report shots firing on Thursday, in South Bend near the area of Rockne Drive, Madison Street and North Jacob Street. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 will leave updates once more information is released. If you know anything,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowell Post#Nexstar Media Inc
95.3 MNC

Man sentenced in case of 2015 robbery, killing of Elkhart native

A man has been sentenced for his part in the robbery and killing of Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn in her Indianapolis home, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Diano Gordon will spend 25 years in prison, with another 5 years of his sentence suspended. He pled guilty to Burglary...
ELKHART, IN
Fox 59

Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Woman Arrested On Theft, Drug Charges

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after officers allegedly found a stolen trailer and illegal drugs at her home. Breanne Catherine Bolt, 31, 2504 West Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies; theft, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dionte Williams

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man, gunned down just one month before his 29th birthday, in an area with so many people in the middle of summer. On June 9, 2022, South Bend Police responded to Laurel Woods Apartments in the 5100 block of Lindenwood Drive. It was...
abc57.com

Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Identity Theft in Car Purchase Triggers Chase

(La Porte, IN) - It appears identity theft was involved in a high-speed chase ending with a crash in La Porte over the weekend. Charged with fraud and other counts like resisting law enforcement is 29-year-old Anteis Robinson. According to court documents, Robinson came to the area on Saturday from Indianapolis.
max983.net

Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident

A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Milford Police department mourns death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune

MILFORD, Ind. -- The Milford Police Department announced the death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune on Wednesday. Deputy Marshal McCune suffered a medical episode on Friday, police said. Deputy Marshal McCune had been with the department since July of 2021 and came to the department with 30 years experience in...
abc57.com

Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
inkfreenews.com

Argos Man Sentenced After Battering Woman, Children

WARSAW — An Argos man will serve one year in prison and three years on probation after battering a woman and her children. Logan Ryan Neidlinger, 26, 322 W. Walnut St., Argos, was charged with two counts of domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14, both level 5 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Two additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
ARGOS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy