New Sidewinders to take over the old Q Roadhouse space
WILSON, Wyo. — The rumors are true, the West Bank is getting a new Sidewinders location, in the space that once housed the Q Roadhouse. Sidewinders West Bank plans to open its doors in late 2022 or early 2023 at 2550 Moose-Wilson Road, adjacent to Calico Restaurant, according to Brooke Siegler and Nicole Davis, of the Blue Collar Restaurant Group.
22 in 21: Jackson Hole in the 21st Century
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Charture Institute will hold its annual “22 in 21: Jackson Hole in the 21st Century” conference. The event will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Grand Teton ballroom at Snow King Resort. The theme of this year’s 22 in 21 is “Jackson Hole: How Healthy Are We?”
Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors
WILSON, Wyo. — A local favorite and feature on Guy Fieri’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors on Oct. 15. According to their website, Nora’s was first opened in 1982 by Noras Tygum, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 79.
Town launches new S.P.E.T. education webpage
JACKSON, Wyo. — With plenty of SPET initiatives on this year’s ballot, the Town has created a webpage about all fifteen initiatives that will be before voters on Nov. 8 General Election. The webpage, www.jacksonwy.gov/630/SPET-Education, which is accessible in both English and Spanish includes general information about SPET...
Seasonal restroom closures in town parks
JACKSON, Wyo. — With summer’s end, the Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation is in the process of blowing out irrigation systems for the season. In order to ensure the successful winterization of seasonal restroom infrastructure the restrooms in Town/County Parks will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 3, with the following exceptions:
SNAPPED: Fall emerges in GTNP
MOOSE, Wyo. — Crisp mornings, cool evenings, and changing leaves are sure signs of Fall in the Tetons. According to Grand Teton National Park (GTNP), Quaking Aspens most commonly change to shades of yellow in the fall. Depending on the season, aspens can retain their color for several weeks. Stand health plays a role in whether the trees display strong colors and retain leaves later into the fall.
Recap: Town Council, House 16 candidate forum
JACKSON, Wyo. — Last night, candidates for Jackson’s Town Council and House District 16 gathered at the Teton County Library for its second general election candidate forum. Candidates were asked just about everything-Jackson. The forum began with a 30-minute forum with House 16 candidates Jim McCollum and incumbent...
SNAPPED: Fall, the season of elk
JACKSON, Wyo. — Elk have been active across the Jackson Hole valley this fall. Buckrail photographer Nick Sulzer recently captured a few bull elk grazing. Fall also marks the elk rut, when bulls are looking to attract mates. From early September through October, bull elk can be heard bugling at twilight. This sound is made to advertise their fitness to cow elk and to show off to other bulls. Elk are most active before sunrise and after sunset but will bugle throughout the night as well. The rut can begin as early as late August and can continue into early November, according to the NPS.
Wilson Boat Ramp: Paving, parking and a five-year-old CUP
WILSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners discussed the amendments to the conditional use permit (CUP) for improvements to the Wilson Boat Ramp. According to the staff report, the 10.93-acre site has been used as a formal boat ramp and river access point since the late 1970s. Owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the county received a 30-year right of way grant from the BLM in 2014 and assumed management of the site.
New fire burning near Mesquite Creek
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — A fire has started about five miles north of State Highway 22 near Mesquite Creek in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness. According to Caribou-Targhee National Forest, the Mesquite Fire was discovered on Monday, Sept. 26. Fire is currently smoldering and creeping in down and dead fuels, and is currently only 1/10th of an acre. Its cause was lightning.
