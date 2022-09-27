ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Eli Drinkwitz on Mizzou's Harrison Mevis, Nate Peat after Auburn loss: 'To err is human'

By Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

After Saturday’s crushing loss to Auburn, Missouri football has a big turnaround to make before the top-ranked team in the nation, Georgia, visits Faurot Field this week.

Ahead of the first SEC East matchup of the 2022 season, Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke to the media Tuesday.

Here are three takeaways from Drinkwitz’s press conference:

'To err is human'

Missouri had two players make major and visible errors late in the game against Auburn.

At the end of regulation, All-American kicker Harrison Mevis lined up for a 26-yard field goal to win the contest. Mevis pushed the kick wide right and the game went into overtime. Mevis also missed two kicks against Abilene Christian, but Drinkwitz says he still fully believes in the kicker.

More: Is the offensive line beyond fixing? 10 thoughts on Mizzou’s loss to Auburn

"I’ve stood over many a three-foot putt and yanked it,” Drinkwitz said. “So I have 100% confidence in Harrison Mevis. That young man hit a game-winning 37-yard field goal versus Arkansas in 2020. He had a 54-yarder versus Boston College to send it to overtime. He’s got the career record for 50-yard field goals.

"One play is never going to define any one individual.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTf7o_0iCW1QlB00

In overtime, running back Nate Peat was trying to win the game, reaching the ball over the goal line for what looked like it would be a touchdown. Unfortunately, it slipped out of Peat’s hand, and Auburn recovered to seal Missouri’s doom.

Drinkwitz said he has emphasized in the past and will continue to push the importance of not extending the ball toward the end zone if it isn’t fourth down. He also said Peat, who had a solid game besides the fumble, will get another chance.

“It was a mistake,” Drinkwitz said. “We all learn from it, we all grow from it and we move on. To err is human. I don’t think there’s anybody in here that doesn’t have something in their past that they wish they could do different. You can’t. All you can do is learn from it. Those things don’t have to define you, they can help shape you and mold you to the person you want to become.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUyDF_0iCW1QlB00

'Our team ran to the fight'

The Auburn game surely had plenty of negatives for Missouri. Offensively, MU looked stagnant most of the way.

Still, Drinkwitz had at least one positive takeaway from the loss.

"The No. 1 thing I take away from that game is the fight that our team demonstrated after that second touchdown,” Drinkwitz said. “We preached all week, start fast, and we did not. We did the exact opposite of that. But our team ran to the fight."

Drinkwitz acknowledged there are no moral victories in college football. But the Auburn loss stands in sharp contrast to Missouri's matchup with Kansas State, when it got behind early and never dug out of the hole, losing 40-12.

Against Auburn, Missouri showed some gumption.

“Our defense never complained,” Drinkwitz said. “They never pointed fingers. They were encouraging us the whole time.”

Injury report

Drinkwitz delivered unfortunate news for Missouri’s offensive line on Tuesday. Zeke Powell, who had been the team’s starting right tackle, is out for the season after being injured against Auburn.

"He’s a tough young man, we’re going to be here for him,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re chasing two dreams and we’re definitely going to make sure that life outside of the game is taken care of.”

Powell has no further eligibility, so the injury will effectively end his college football career.

Drinkwitz also said wide receiver Luther Burden and linebacker Chad Bailey are questionable for Saturday’s game against Georgia. Burden continued to play sparingly through his injury against Auburn, even returning punts when he had been told to just make a fair catch.

"Really proud of the toughness he showed in the third and fourth quarter, trying to give it a go and doing what he could for our team,” Drinkwitz said of Burden.

Drinkwitz had no update on the status of running back Elijah Moore, who missed Saturday’s game with what his coach called a “soft-tissue” injury.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Eli Drinkwitz on Mizzou's Harrison Mevis, Nate Peat after Auburn loss: 'To err is human'

Comments / 0

Related
dawgnation.com

Why Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is on the hot seat, clinging to hope and little else with No. 1 Georgia up next

ATHENS — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz surely feels his seat warming, and last Saturday’s brutal overtime loss at Auburn certainly didn’t help things. The 17-14 loss to fellow hot seat member Bryan Harsin on The Plains — a defeat that saw Missouri squander three opportunities in the final moments —wasn’t the end of the world for the 2-2 Tigers.
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis opens up on missed game-winning field goal at Auburn

Missouri suffered a gut-wrenching loss at Auburn in Week 4. This one went into overtime, with Anders Carlson putting Auburn up 17-14 by way of a 44-yard field goal after an initial attempt that missed the mark was erased on an offside call. Mizzou looked to have won the game on its ensuing possession, but Nathaniel Peat fumbled the football inches short of the goal line.
AUBURN, GA
KCTV 5

Former Missouri head coach to be recognized for college football HOF induction

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel will be recognized by the university during Saturday’s game against Georgia. Pinkel, who will be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, is being recognized for that honor as well as being a 2022 Southeastern Conference Legend.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
939theeagle.com

Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burden
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

North County High School apologizes for comments about Battle High School in Columbia

Officials at an eastern Missouri high school apologize for comments a student made about Battle High School in Columbia. North County High School in Bonne Terre broadcast a student-led livestream during their football game with Battle on Friday. During the live stream, one student referred to Battle as a violent team, and said the school “takes kids from really rough situations and puts them in a school.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou#College Football#American Football#Auburn#Sec#Tigers#All American
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction

Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY, Co. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Callaway County. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 245 at Route E, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 88-year-old Douglas W. Thompson was hit by a pickup truck after Thompson The post Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
Sports
Boston College
939theeagle.com

Motorcycle crash kills mid-Missouri man

A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy