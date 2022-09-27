Eli Drinkwitz on Mizzou's Harrison Mevis, Nate Peat after Auburn loss: 'To err is human'

After Saturday’s crushing loss to Auburn, Missouri football has a big turnaround to make before the top-ranked team in the nation, Georgia, visits Faurot Field this week.

Ahead of the first SEC East matchup of the 2022 season, Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke to the media Tuesday.

Here are three takeaways from Drinkwitz’s press conference:

'To err is human'

Missouri had two players make major and visible errors late in the game against Auburn.

At the end of regulation, All-American kicker Harrison Mevis lined up for a 26-yard field goal to win the contest. Mevis pushed the kick wide right and the game went into overtime. Mevis also missed two kicks against Abilene Christian, but Drinkwitz says he still fully believes in the kicker.

"I’ve stood over many a three-foot putt and yanked it,” Drinkwitz said. “So I have 100% confidence in Harrison Mevis. That young man hit a game-winning 37-yard field goal versus Arkansas in 2020. He had a 54-yarder versus Boston College to send it to overtime. He’s got the career record for 50-yard field goals.

"One play is never going to define any one individual.”

In overtime, running back Nate Peat was trying to win the game, reaching the ball over the goal line for what looked like it would be a touchdown. Unfortunately, it slipped out of Peat’s hand, and Auburn recovered to seal Missouri’s doom.

Drinkwitz said he has emphasized in the past and will continue to push the importance of not extending the ball toward the end zone if it isn’t fourth down. He also said Peat, who had a solid game besides the fumble, will get another chance.

“It was a mistake,” Drinkwitz said. “We all learn from it, we all grow from it and we move on. To err is human. I don’t think there’s anybody in here that doesn’t have something in their past that they wish they could do different. You can’t. All you can do is learn from it. Those things don’t have to define you, they can help shape you and mold you to the person you want to become.”

'Our team ran to the fight'

The Auburn game surely had plenty of negatives for Missouri. Offensively, MU looked stagnant most of the way.

Still, Drinkwitz had at least one positive takeaway from the loss.

"The No. 1 thing I take away from that game is the fight that our team demonstrated after that second touchdown,” Drinkwitz said. “We preached all week, start fast, and we did not. We did the exact opposite of that. But our team ran to the fight."

Drinkwitz acknowledged there are no moral victories in college football. But the Auburn loss stands in sharp contrast to Missouri's matchup with Kansas State, when it got behind early and never dug out of the hole, losing 40-12.

Against Auburn, Missouri showed some gumption.

“Our defense never complained,” Drinkwitz said. “They never pointed fingers. They were encouraging us the whole time.”

Injury report

Drinkwitz delivered unfortunate news for Missouri’s offensive line on Tuesday. Zeke Powell, who had been the team’s starting right tackle, is out for the season after being injured against Auburn.

"He’s a tough young man, we’re going to be here for him,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re chasing two dreams and we’re definitely going to make sure that life outside of the game is taken care of.”

Powell has no further eligibility, so the injury will effectively end his college football career.

Drinkwitz also said wide receiver Luther Burden and linebacker Chad Bailey are questionable for Saturday’s game against Georgia. Burden continued to play sparingly through his injury against Auburn, even returning punts when he had been told to just make a fair catch.

"Really proud of the toughness he showed in the third and fourth quarter, trying to give it a go and doing what he could for our team,” Drinkwitz said of Burden.

Drinkwitz had no update on the status of running back Elijah Moore, who missed Saturday’s game with what his coach called a “soft-tissue” injury.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Eli Drinkwitz on Mizzou's Harrison Mevis, Nate Peat after Auburn loss: 'To err is human'