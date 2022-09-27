ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

MHSAA Football Playoffs: First playoff points standings released for all 10 divisions

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
HILLSDALE COUNTY — The MHSAA released their first playoff points standings for every division of Michigan High School Football. The playoff points standings are based on the number of quality wins, scores and matchups during the regular season. These standings play an important role in seeding the 32-team playoff brackets at the end of the season and are something fans should keep an eye on for their playoff hopeful programs.

Teams no longer get to qualify automatically with 6 win and the race for playoff points can see teams with 4-5 and 5-4 records get in before a 6-win program. Let's break down the playoff status' for each program in Hillsdale County and look at who is ahead of them in the rankings.

11-Player Football

Starting in Division 8, Reading sits comfortably at 4-1 this season and quality wins against opponents like White Pigeon and Grass Lake have given Reading 30 playoff points. This ranks Reading at ninth overall in Division 8. Only two other programs with 4-1 records are ranked higher: Melvindale Academy (8) and Iron Mountain (3).

Iron Mountain ranks in the top three with Ubly and Detroit Leadership Academy, who are both undefeated on the season. There are four other teams in the top 10 standings that are undefeated, with potential to finish the regular season with unblemished records.

In D7, the Jonesville Comets are currently on the outside-looking in at 38th overall in the standings, tied with 1-4 Hemlock. The Comets have 17 playoff points and sit at 2-3 overall this season. Jonesville's path to the playoffs may require the team to win out, especially with teams like Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central sitting ahead at 32 and a 1-4 overall record.

The last teams in currently are Lake City and Hanover-Horton, who sit at 3-2 and 2-3 respectively. Wins against the Rangers, Hanover-Horton and a Cascades opponent should be enough quality playoff points to get Jonesville in the 32-team field with a 6-3 record. Any loss would put the Comets on the bubble. A close loss to number 15 Union City could prove to be a strong resume builder as we get closer to the end of the season. Right now, the top three teams in Division 7 playoff standings are all undefeated. Hudson is number three, Traverse City St. Francis is number two and Detroit Central sits at the top with 47.8 playoff points.

Eight of the top 10 teams in the Division 6 playoff standings are all undefeated. Hillsdale stands at 37th overall with 20.6 playoff points. The Hornets are behind several 3-2 teams including Redford, Lutheran Westland, Laingsburg, Calumet and Chesaning. Chesaning is the last team in with 25.6 playoff points. Division 6 looks to be a strong division this season and a 6-3 record in a tough LCAA conference will be enough to qualify the Hornets for the playoffs.

A scenario where the Hornets lose to one more team and makes the playoffs is certainly possible. However, the Hornets' playoff points could benefit if the team finds a way to beat Dundee and D6 No. 6 Clinton.

8-Player Football

Out of the 44 teams included in the Division 1 standings, North Adams-Jerome comes in at 38th overall in the standings. As 8-player football continues to grow over the next few years, there's room for the playoff to expand to include more teams but this season will see 16 teams qualify for the tournament. The Rams' playoff hopes are dim, but winning the rest of their final four games could put them on the bubble if winning teams ahead of them drop down the standings. The Rams have 8.6 playoff points.

This season may be the best chance the Litchfield Terriers have at making the playoffs since 2011. Litchfield has a total of 23 playoff points an sits at 4-1 overall. Even with their 4-1 record, the Terriers stand outside the top 16 teams at 19th overall. Their week four opponents, Tekonsha, sit at 16th overall as the final team in with 24.2 playoff points. The Terriers do not play a full season this fall and that week off in week seven could hurt the Terriers' chances of making the playoffs if they lose another game. As it stands, a 7-1 final record should be enough for the Terriers to earn their first playoff berth in over a decade.

In Division 2, Waldron is the lowest standing team in Hillsdale County at 32nd overall with a 1-4 record and 12.2 playoff points. Much like the Rams, the Waldron playoff hopes will need some help from outside forces to work in their favor, but it all starts with the Spartans winning their remaining games.

Despite beating Camden-Frontier earlier this season, the Pittsford Wildcats playoff standing comes in at 25th overall with 16.6 points and a 2-3 record. The Wildcats look poised to finish 5-4 in their first season of 8-player football, which will probably keep the Wildcats out of playoff contention.

If the Wildcats want to make the playoffs, they will have to win out. Climax-Scotts sits at the top of the Division 1 playoff standings with 31 points and a 5-0 record. Colon and Climax-Scotts play in week six and the winner should take the top spot with the playoff points earned from the quality win. Pittsford plays the Climax-Scotts Panthers in week seven and Pittsford's playoff hopes may rest on winning that contest.

Camden-Frontier currently comes in at 23rd overall with 17.2 playoff points. Camden-Frontier is tracking right along with the 5-4 record season prediction we made earlier this summer. Camden-Frontier has two favorable matchups ahead on their schedule, but Camden-Frontier's playoff hopes will have to fall on defeated either Athens or Colon. Colon ranks at one of the top three teams in Division 1 standings. Athens is currently in the playoff picture at 11th overall. A win either one of those teams could give them enough playoff points to stay in the bubble but it might not be enough.

Comments / 0

