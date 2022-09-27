ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas, K-State show football still belongs in hoops country

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State barged into the Top 25 after its win at Oklahoma on Saturday night, and there’s a good argument to be made that the Wildcats’ biggest rival — just down Interstate 70 — deserves to be there, too.

As it stands, Kansas is just outside of the rankings. You read that correctly.

The long-downtrodden Jayhawks are among the 21 of 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision that have yet to lose this season. They knocked Duke from those ranks Saturday, which was enough for Kansas to show up on 43 of the 63 Top 25 ballots — leaving them just a few points behind the 25th-ranked Wildcats.

Asked whether he puts any stock in it, Kansas coach Lance Leipold replied Tuesday: “I have not. Never have.”

There’s a lot of folks in the Sunflower State that do, though.

Only five states have multiple programs in the Top 25. Kansas could become the sixth if the Jayhawks and Wildcats can inch their way one spot higher. Kansas (4-0) plays Iowa State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence — a place that sold out last week for the first time in years, while Kansas State (3-1) hosts Texas Tech the same day.

The schools haven’t been ranked at the same time since Oct. 14, 2007, when the Jayhawks were 15th and the Wildcats No. 25. That was the year Kansas won the Orange Bowl and tied its best-ever finish of seventh in the AP poll.

“National recognition — and recognition as a whole — is something that obviously we strive for,” Leipold said of the rankings, “but we don’t control it, so let’s get back to what we can control. If you spend a lot of time worrying about if you should or shouldn’t, you probably won’t be very long anyway.”

Most Kansas fans typically turn their attention to basketball at this time of the year — to the defending national champion Jayhawks. The football fans that are scattered across the state usually have to pin all their hopes on the Wildcats, who have been to bowl games 10 of the past 12 seasons.

Yet the “house divided” flags waving outside of homes from the Missouri border to the Colorado border are flying proudly for the first time in more than a decade.

Make no mistake: Leipold hears the chatter. He sees more people showing up for his weekly news conference, and it is impossible for him to avoid a schedule that’s rapidly filling with interview requests.

“It makes good stories,” he admitted, “but again, I want to keep this team in a good mindset. Stay focused on Iowa State. We left a lot of things out there Saturday that we have to get better at, and I don’t know if you can keep winning games if some of those things keep stacking up on you at the wrong time.”

It took Kansas State about six hours to move on from its win over Oklahoma: The Wildcats didn’t get home from Norman until about 3 a.m. Sunday, then went through normal treatments and game film before getting back to practice Monday to prepare for Texas Tech.

Much like Leipold, that’s exactly how Kansas State coach Chris Klieman prefers it: Don’t dwell on success. Get right back to work, and keep working to ensure more success.

There are plenty of folks patting the Wildcats on the back after rebounding from a brutal loss to Tulane with their stirring upset of the Sooners. But as Klieman noted Tuesday, as quickly as the Wildcats went from downtrodden to darlings, they could be headed the other way with a loss to the Red Raiders.

“It’s one-week seasons,” Klieman said. “It’s hard to predict what’s going to happen in any conference, in any league, so we’ll play them when we play them, where they ask us to play them. Our guys are just excited to be 1-0 in league play and that’s the most important thing for us, trying to continue to play well in the league”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA's IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
Halfway into the Emporia High football season, there is still no resolution to — or new information about — an alleged battery involving at least one player right before the season started. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers have been conducting follow-up interviews as requested by Lyon...
STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
It didn’t result in a hospital trip, but a crash led to some significant damage to some of the Kansas Turnpike’s equipment at the Emporia tollgate. Shortly before 3 pm Wednesday, a semi driven by 51-year-old Angel Chirino-Becerril of Tultepec, Mexico, was going through the gate. Chirino-Becerril apparently merged into the KTAG lane, realized he didn’t want to go through that lane and then merged left. His semi hit what’s called the crash attenuator, equipment used to absorb impact and thus keep both tollbooths and toll collectors safe.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas’ capital city, firing at them as he drove. Topeka police had sought the suspect over the Thursday morning shooting of two people at a south Topeka home, one of whom died, Chief Bryan Wheeles said. The suspect was hospitalized and in critical condition, under guard and in custody. The other shooting victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and a woman riding with the suspect also was hospitalized, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening. The officer was treated at a hospital and released. His injuries were not more serious because the shot hit his protective vest, Wheeles said. The chase ended in a block of office buildings, about two blocks north and one block east of the Kansas Statehouse.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in the 3500 block of Kerry in Topeka. Police confirmed the call came in at 9:32 a.m. and found two individuals suffering from gunshots. One person died and another was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. […]
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ashley Motley is currently working as an emergency substitute teacher in Manhattan. Last month, I left my communications position working for a statewide elected official. Experiencing the […] The post At a crossroads in my life, I became a substitute teacher in Kansas. Here's what I learned. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka. A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene. Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 […]
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who held his girlfriend captive and tortured her in a Manhattan hotel back in August of 2020 was sentenced on Tuesday to 363 months by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Isain Lopez will serve 272 months for aggravated kidnapping, 41 months for robbery, 32 months for aggravated battery, […]
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
