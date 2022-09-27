ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture

Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
msn.com

Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals

The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
msn.com

Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase

HARRISON, N.J. — If the national team you play for fails to qualify for a World Cup, the next best thing is … well, there is no next best thing, really. But for Andre Blake and Jamaica, being Argentina’s last opponent before Lionel Messi and company head to Qatar was a big deal. So the Reggae Boyz had their A-team at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, including their captain in net.
