Alyssa Thomas helps US top Serbia, move into World Cup semis
Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women's World Cup
Who has scored the most goals in World Cup history? Top 10 revealed ahead of Qatar 2022
THE World Cup is right around the corner as Qatar prepare to kick off the 2022 edition on November 20. Some of the world's best strikers will descend on the tournament as they look to find the back of the net on the biggest stage. And SunSport felt this was...
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
Tunisia accused of trying to kick Neymar out of the World Cup as Brazil boss Tite fumes in post-match interview
TUNISIA have been accused of trying to kick Neymar out of the World Cup by Brazil boss Tite. The two sides met in a feisty friendly match at the Parc des Princes in Paris last night. If Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar thought he'd be receiving any home comforts, he was...
Three Manchester City Players Feature For Portugal
Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva all played as Portugal were beaten by Spain.
msn.com
Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals
The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv
September 29 - Top-seeded Novak Djokovic looked sharp in his first ATP match in 2 1/2 months as he rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Spain's Pablo Andujar on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open in Israel.
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament
msn.com
Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase
HARRISON, N.J. — If the national team you play for fails to qualify for a World Cup, the next best thing is … well, there is no next best thing, really. But for Andre Blake and Jamaica, being Argentina’s last opponent before Lionel Messi and company head to Qatar was a big deal. So the Reggae Boyz had their A-team at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, including their captain in net.
Popular wrestler and politician Antonio Inoki dies at 79
Popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced a world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died
