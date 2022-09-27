Netflix Superhero Series ‘Grendel’ Scrapped Despite Filming Multiple Episodes: Report

It’s been one year since Netflix announced it would be adapting a live-action Grendel series — but according to new reports, the show has since been scrapped by the streamer.

According to The Wrap, the decision to cancel Grendel was not “taken lightly” and will not affect the streaming giant’s partnership with Dark Horse Entertainment, who was set to produce the show.

Moreover, the producers will be able to shop the series elsewhere.

The eight-episode series was set to feature Katy Keene star Abubakr Ali as the titular character, which would have also made him the first Arab Muslim male actor to star in a lead role in a comic book adaptation, per Deadline. The show, which the outlet reported had already done most of its filming, was written and executive produced by Andrew Dabb, who previously held the same roles on Supernatural and Resident Evil.

In addition to Ali, Jaime Ray Newman (The Punisher), Julian Black Antelope (Tribal), Madeline Zima (The Nanny), Kevin Corrigan (Superbad), Emma Ho, Erik Palladino (ER), Brittany Allen (All My Children), and Andy Mientus (The Flash) were also slated to appear in the series.

When the series was first announced, Matt Wagner, author of the superhero comic books in which the show was based, said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled about the Grendel saga, one of the longest-running independent comics series, finally being translated into live-action for the screen,” per TV Line.

He went on to call it a “provocative adaptation” that will bring his “characters and concepts to an all-new audience and yet still provide excitement and surprises for die-hard fans.”

Hopefully for Wagner, the dream of seeing his comic book garner a live-action adaptation will come to fruition elsewhere.

Decider has reached out to Netflix for a comment.