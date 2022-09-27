ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise loves its greens, is rated a top city for vegetarians. Here’s where it ranks

By Shaun Goodwin
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNHlV_0iCW0vxn00

The start of October for most people marks the beginning of cold weather, pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween decorations going up early.

But for around 15.2 million Americans , Saturday, Oct. 1, marks another special occasion: World Vegetarian Day. A month later, Nov. 1 is celebrated as World Vegan Day.

And as it turns out, there aren’t many cities in the United States better than Boise for vegetarians and vegans to live in, according to a new study from personal finance website WalletHub.

The City of Trees is ranked No. 11, a jump from when it was ranked No. 25 in 2019 .

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub determined the best cities for herbivores to live in by looking at three key dimensions: affordability of vegan and vegetarian food; diversity, accessibility and quality of food; and the overall vegetarian lifestyle.

The three key dimensions were further broken down into 17 sub-metrics, such as the average meal cost (affordability), access to fresh vegetarian food (diversity, accessibility and quality), and vegan and vegetarian meetups per capita (lifestyle).

Boise didn’t rank necessarily high in any metrics — 25th in affordability and diversity, accessibility and quality, and 44th in lifestyle — but its rounded scores moved the city up the list.

For example, of the 100 cities rated, San Francisco ranked No. 1 in the latter two categories but 99th for affordability, resulting in the city dropping to seventh overall. Miami ranked fourth and eighth in the latter two dimensions, respectively, but 82nd in affordability, dropping it a spot behind Boise.

Data was gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau , U.S. Department of Agriculture and Feeding America , among other sources.

Who is Idaho competing with?

According to WalletHub, here are the cities that Boise is ranked alongside in the top 15 places to live as a vegan or vegetarian:

  1. Portland

  2. Orlando

  3. Los Angeles

  4. Phoenix

  5. Austin, Texas

  6. Seattle

  7. San Francisco

  8. Tampa

  9. San Diego

  10. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

  11. Boise

  12. Miami

  13. Cincinnati

  14. El Paso, Texas

  15. Plano, Texas

Best leafy restaurants in Boise

The first day of October may mark World Vegetarian Day, but as noted above, Boise is an excellent city year-round. Here are some of the vegan and vegetarian restaurants in the city:

Dharma Sushi & Thai

Address: 122 N. 5th St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XikpL_0iCW0vxn00
Annie Chapman and Michael Glenn indulge in dinner at Dharma Sushi. “We come as much as we can,” says Chapman. “We like it - the simplicity, the way it tastes. The location.” Says Glenn, “We are glad they’re here. Glad they’re in downtown.” Idaho Statesman file

Located on the east side of downtown Boise, Dharma Sushi & Thai offers multiple tofu-based rolls, vegan tots and teriyaki bowls, and the brand-new Rainbow Rice — rice cooked with basil, pineapple and coconut.

High Note Cafe

Address: 225 N. 5th St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAneD_0iCW0vxn00
A Mediterranean salad at the High Note Cafe. The restaurant in Downtown Boise went vegan this year. Maria Bahruth/High Note Cafe

Take your pick; everything here is vegan. Scrambled tofu breakfast burritos are sold all day, and vegan versions of tacos, quesadillas and sandwiches are available at different times of the day.

Kibrom’s Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant

Address: 3506 W. State St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ak2o6_0iCW0vxn00
There are many vegetarian dishes available on the menu at Kibrom’s Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine in Boise. Large platters lined with injera come with various servings offered on the menu, like the foselia made with green beans, carrots, onion and chili. Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

There are options here for everyone. Kibrom’s opened in 2017 , bringing a taste of Africa to Boise’s North End for meat-eaters and vegans alike. If you want to avoid meat, some options include veggie samosas, spiced vegetarian spaghetti and veggie Firfir.

208 Pho and Vegan

Address: 8675 W. Franklin Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPONP_0iCW0vxn00
The second location of 208 Pho & Vegan is larger in physical size and in menu size. 208 Pho & Vegan

At 208 Pho and Vegan, you can enjoy a three-course meat-free meal: tofu and taro-filled crispy spring rolls, Pho Chay, which is a vegetarian pho, and stir-fried mixed veggies and tofu.

Pizza Twist

Address: 1505 S. Broadway Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHiMh_0iCW0vxn00
Pizza Twist says “you can’t go wrong” with its Butter Chicken Pizza. Pizza Twist

Being vegan or vegetarian doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good pizza. Pizza Twist has 13 veggie paneer pizza options and 11 vegan pizzas.

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 LITE FM

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
MIX 106

The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You

Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Star Getting A McDonalds Could Be Great For The Community

While McDonald's is widely known for its Big Macs and Happy Meals, the corporation places a major emphasis on sustainability, local charity, and affecting community change. This could be great news for the town of Star, Idaho. In 2021, McDonald’s USA and its suppliers in the U.S. donated over 10.1...
STAR, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Vegan#Vegetarian Cuisine#Downtown Boise#City Year#Food Drink#Americans
103.5 KISSFM

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Idaho Capital Sun

‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change

Ethan Sims and his two daughters went to Washington, D.C., last week. The girls, ages 13 and 14, spent the afternoon telling aides for Idaho’s all-Republican congressional delegation how climate change affects their lives. One example: their coaches are forced to cancel practices because of unsafe air quality. Sims is an emergency room physician for […] The post ‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?

How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line

There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
STAR, ID
Courthouse News Service

Oregon city trying to take blankets, pillows from homeless loses appeal

(CN) — A divided Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that an Oregon city's anti-camping ordinances that make it illegal for homeless people to use blankets and other bedding when sleeping in public violate their Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment. In a split decision the panel...
GRANTS PASS, OR
107.9 LITE FM

Famous Idaho Abduction Case The Subject Of New Mini Series On Peacock

The documentary "Abducted In Plain Sight" was released in 2017. Still, most people saw it at home with nothing to do during the pandemic. The events of the true-crime documentary took place in the 1970s in Pocatello, when a family friend kidnapped and sexually abused 12-year-old Jan Broberg. The same man kidnapped her two years later as the LDS families remained close friends through the abuse.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
196
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy