Golf

Golf Digest

Davis Love III reflects on a scintillating Presidents Cup and the essence of team competition

Turns out, Fred has figured out the steps and distance thing on his phone. “I did 11 miles today!” Fred Couples told Davis Love III and others last week at the Presidents Cup. Love was the U.S. captain and Couples was one of his deputies at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. It was, as per usual, an American all-star team playing an international all-star team. The event was closer than it looked and closer than people thought it would be. Golf won. Fred’s step count had a high finish too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy was rooting for the Internationals, is excited about the Ryder Cup, continues to bang on LIV and is looking for revenge at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Just in case you haven’t noticed, not much gets past Rory McIlroy. Not when it comes to golf anyway. So it came as no surprise to hear that the Northern Irishman interrupted his preparations for this week’s Dunhill Links Championship, where he will partner his father, Gerry, in the team event, to take in what was going on at the Presidents Cup. Unlike his fellow Irishman, Shane Lowry (“I didn’t watch any of it.”) and U.S. Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick (“I saw zero of it and couldn't have had less interest in it”), McIlroy tuned in to watch.
Daily Mail

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf Tour: Does Branden Grace have a pang of regret? Yes...

Branden Grace, who has played events in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, has admitted there was "a pang" of regret at not being able to participate in the 2022 Presidents Cup as he claimed "things have got out of hand". Speaking to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir ahead of the Dunhill...
