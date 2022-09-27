Read full article on original website
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah's snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state's mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
The number of Utah kids and teens dying by gunfire hit a record high in 2020
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Bry Hansen keeps reminders of his 17-year-old son close by. Jake Hansen’s dog plays in the yard and his car’s parked in the driveway. But it’s been almost a year since the teenager has thrown a ball for his pitbull, Ace, or cruised around the neighborhood.
Fall temperatures settle into Northern Utah this weekend, Southern Utah will see more thunderstorms
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Ample sunshine is forecast Friday afternoon across northern Utah while Central and Southern Utah will see storms. The cold front that brought thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Wasatch Front Thursday evening is what will be generating storms over southern portions of the state today. More fall-like temperatures will be felt across northern Utah this afternoon with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, low 70’s for the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, storms will be most favorable east of I-15 with only a slight chance of thunderstorms for St. George. A high of 91 is expected in St. George Friday afternoon with breezy southwest winds.
Tourism conference looks at turning around drop in Utah visitation
VERNAL, Utah — Tourism in Utah is down by a significant amount, and people from across the state are strategizing how to turn that around. Industry leaders and players became tourists in Vernal this week, for a tourism conference that took a look at how to get people back to the Beehive State.
Fighting food insecurity in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – One in 10 U.S. homes now face food insecurity, and the White House is planning to provide more children with free school meals and EBT benefits to more children and expand SNAP to fight food insecurity nationwide. Utah is not immune. No Kid Hungry reports that 16 percent of children in the state come […]
BYU students create the world’s smallest Book of Mormon
PROVO, Utah — There are almost 291,652 words in the Book of Mormon and nearly 1.5 million characters, but a few students and a professor at Brigham Young University successfully engraved the entire book onto one silicon wafer in a 4.6 centimeter square. This is likely the smallest Book...
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
At stake in Utah's Labyrinth Canyon: silence
This story is sponsored by Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. What does the future of Labyrinth Canyon sound like?. Will visitors hear the gentle sound of the river and the song of canyon wrens – or the loud whine of off-road vehicle (ORV) engines?. That's the question for which the...
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
Amid increase in youth shooting deaths, Utah pediatricians push for tougher gun laws
SALT LAKE CITY — What happened over the summer is hard to talk about, but 8-year-old Kael Ellington can sum it up in one word. One day in June, he recalled, a blast of dust and glass filled the living room of his family’s Salt Lake City home, and something flew past his cheek. His dad was out getting the mail and returned to find a bullet hole behind the couch where he usually sits while his son plays video games.
Utah mountain cabin community hoping for national historic designation
Just off I-80 in Parley’s Canyon hidden past a gate, a road winds away from the roar of traffic and into the tranquil babble of a canyon creek. “It’s just a great place to be,” said John Felt, who has been coming up to Mt. Aire since he was a young child.
Friday frights and fun at Black Island Farms with Casey Scott
SYRACUSE, Utah — September is in the rearview mirror, which can only mean one thing — it’s spooky season. So we sent Casey Scott out to Syracuse early Friday morning so he could give you those nighttime haunted vibes at Black Island Farms.
Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot
Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
Increasing moisture and storm potential Thursday afternoon in Utah with a cooldown Friday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds along Northern Utah this morning with increasing moisture throughout the afternoon. Southwest flow is in place ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. The trough will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon with breezy winds. Thunderstorms will increase, as well, as the trough brings a cold front through Northern Utah later this afternoon and evening.
Trail Runner Survives Harrowing Mountain Lion Attack in Utah
A trail run took a turn for the worse for a Utah woman over the weekend. She rounded a corner on a popular hiking trail to find a mountain lion lunging toward her. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), she was traversing the Pipeline Trail in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 when the cougar attacked.
Eviction filings on the rise in Utah, compared to this time last year
SALT LAKE CITY — Eviction filings for the first six months of this year have increased by 46% over the same time in 2021, according to the Rental Housing Association of Utah. Despite the increase in evictions, RHAU says the evictions remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason for the...
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
Local veterans to embark on Utah Honor Flight trip
Seventy-five veterans, most of them from Box Elder County, will be taking an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. next week to visit war memorials and other monuments to military service. Nucor Steel is sponsoring the Utah Honor Flight trip on Oct. 4-5. The company sponsored similar events in 2017, 2018...
Utah Reveals “Homecoming” Uniforms Against Oregon State At The Pie
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s Homecoming Weekend up on the hill which means Utah football will be wearing their “Homecoming” uniforms against Oregon State. This look gives an old school spin to a classic look for the Utes. The look features a white helmet, red jersey, and white pants. The numbers on the jersey are a vintage script outlined in black, while the helmets feature the classic “Interlocking U” logos and a red facemask. The white pants have a clean red strip pattern going down them, while the jerseys have a white strip pattern on the shoulders that also features the “Interlocking U”.
How is Hurricane Ian affecting Utahns?
SOUTHERN FLORIDA (ABC4) – Though Hurricane Ian is striking southern Florida head on, residents of the Sunshine State are not the only ones being affected by this Category 4 storm. ABC4’s Jillian Smukler spoke to several Utahns either living in or visiting Florida who have been advised to stay put and hunker down, all amid […]
