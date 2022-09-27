Kidnapping suspect wanted in Amber Alert, fatal shooting of girl's mother, killed in shootout with deputies

Read full article on original website
One person hurt in shooting at a San Bernardino mall; Gunman on the run
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A shooting at a San Bernardino mall is under investigation Friday afternoon. The San Bernardino Police Department responded to a call from the Inland Center Mall. Police believe the shooting likely stemmed from a fight and may be gang-related. Police said they are unsure if the...
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
2 gang members arrested in 2021 deadly shooting of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington: LAPD
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday two people have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Alexander Alvarado who was struck by a stray bullet during a series of shootings in Wilmington in December 2021. The suspects were identified by the...
Pursuit in South LA ends when suspected gunman crashes into parked cars
LOS ANGELES - A shootout led to a brief pursuit that ended when a suspect crashed into parked cars in South Los Angeles, officials said. Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near Figueroa Street and Imperial Highway. Responding...
$50K reward offered for information in deadly South LA hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information about a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that occurred late Thursday night, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a bicyclist was traveling northbound on Wall Street when they were struck...
Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police
ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana, four arrested
FONTANA, Calif. - Four people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway between a black pickup truck and a silver Audi. The two vehicles were heading west on the 210 Freeway around 9:30 a.m. when they exited Cherry Ave. then crashed into each other near Hemlock and Walnut avenues.
Drunk driver who hit several pedestrians, including FOX 11 crew, sentenced to 8 years in prison
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County judge announced the sentencing for the drunk driver who crashed into several pedestrians in Hollywood, including FOX 11's crew members, in 2021. On Thursday, the judge sentenced 56-year-old Carlos Gale to eight years in prison for the crash that seriously hurt FOX 11's...
Fontana Amber Alert: 15-year-old shot at deputies with father says Sheriff
The Department of Justice will be taking over the investigation into the freeway shooting between Anthony Graziano, his 15-year-old daughter Savanna, and San Bernardino County Deputies. The Sheriff says the 15-year-old was also shooting at deputies.
Blue Cloth Bandit: Serial robber tied to over 60 armed robberies in LA arrested
LOS ANGELES - A serial armed robber linked to over 60 robberies has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say since October 2021, there has been a total of 68 armed business robberies linked to one suspect... 29-year-old Charles Chukwuma Onwuemelie. Dubbed as the ‘Blue Cloth...
2 rock climbers found dead in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two rock climbers were found dead on a Riverside County hiking trail Wednesday afternoon. Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire responded to a call from Tahquitz Rock in Idyllwild around 12:30 p.m. After searching the area, crews found the bodies of the two rock climbers. Officials...
PnB Rock: Las Vegas police arrest man wanted in rapper's killing
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities announced a 17-year-old boy, his father, and stepmother were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. UPDATE: Father, son charged with murder...
PnB Rock: Teen boy arrested, father on the run in rapper’s killing
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities said a 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, while his father is on the run. The...
Court documents reveal chilling new details about final moments of PnB Rock’s life
LOS ANGELES - Chilling new details about the final moments of rapper PnB Rock’s life were revealed in court documents as a family of three, including a 17-year-old boy, has become the center of the homicide investigation. Now, authorities are seeking a fourth suspect who may have tipped off...
Rainbow fentanyl seized in Pasadena drug bust
PASADENA, Calif. - An ongoing narcotics investigation in Pasadena resulted in the seizure of ‘rainbow’ fentanyl. Police seized approximately 328,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of cocaine, and a ghost gun. Pasadena Police say they found several packages of candy-colored fentanyl pills, dubbed as "rainbow fentanyl." Officials say the...
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
Crews extinguish fire at commercial building in Chinatown
LOS ANGELES - Crews quickly extinguished a fire that broke out Friday afternoon in Chinatown. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a building on fire on New High Street near Cesar Estrada Chavez Avenue. Images from SkyFOX showed heavy smoke coming from the building. No injuries were reported and...
LAPD introduces 'Housing for Hires' program
We all know it's incredibly expensive to live in Los Angeles. LAPD introduced a "Housing for Hires," offering rent contribution to police recruits.
Masha Amini: West Hollywood community holds vigil for Iranian woman who died in police custody
LOS ANGELES - The local community held a vigil at West Hollywood Park Thursday to honor Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman reportedly killed by Iran's morality police in custody. The Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF) organized the candlelight vigil at the park. West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore, Sepi Shyne, Beverly...
Amtrak suspends service between Irvine and San Diego
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Amtrak has announced it has suspended one of its major services. Effective, Friday, September 30, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner trains will no longer operate between Irvine and San Diego. According to Amtrak, the service suspension stems from safety concerns in San Clemente. Amtrak said it is working...
