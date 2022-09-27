ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Kidnapping suspect wanted in Amber Alert, fatal shooting of girl's mother, killed in shootout with deputies

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Victorville, CA
City
Barstow, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
foxla.com

$50K reward offered for information in deadly South LA hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information about a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that occurred late Thursday night, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a bicyclist was traveling northbound on Wall Street when they were struck...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana, four arrested

FONTANA, Calif. - Four people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway between a black pickup truck and a silver Audi. The two vehicles were heading west on the 210 Freeway around 9:30 a.m. when they exited Cherry Ave. then crashed into each other near Hemlock and Walnut avenues.
FONTANA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Anthony Graziano
foxla.com

2 rock climbers found dead in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two rock climbers were found dead on a Riverside County hiking trail Wednesday afternoon. Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire responded to a call from Tahquitz Rock in Idyllwild around 12:30 p.m. After searching the area, crews found the bodies of the two rock climbers. Officials...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

PnB Rock: Las Vegas police arrest man wanted in rapper's killing

LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities announced a 17-year-old boy, his father, and stepmother were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. UPDATE: Father, son charged with murder...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Domestic Violence#California Highway Patrol#Violent Crime
foxla.com

Rainbow fentanyl seized in Pasadena drug bust

PASADENA, Calif. - An ongoing narcotics investigation in Pasadena resulted in the seizure of ‘rainbow’ fentanyl. Police seized approximately 328,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of cocaine, and a ghost gun. Pasadena Police say they found several packages of candy-colored fentanyl pills, dubbed as "rainbow fentanyl." Officials say the...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
MONTEBELLO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Crews extinguish fire at commercial building in Chinatown

LOS ANGELES - Crews quickly extinguished a fire that broke out Friday afternoon in Chinatown. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a building on fire on New High Street near Cesar Estrada Chavez Avenue. Images from SkyFOX showed heavy smoke coming from the building. No injuries were reported and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Amtrak suspends service between Irvine and San Diego

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Amtrak has announced it has suspended one of its major services. Effective, Friday, September 30, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner trains will no longer operate between Irvine and San Diego. According to Amtrak, the service suspension stems from safety concerns in San Clemente. Amtrak said it is working...
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy