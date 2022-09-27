ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Jillian Sweeney of Webster Schroder High School!

By Ally Peters
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpKgY_0iCVycpw00

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple winner, Jillian Sweeney!

Sweeney has been a school nurse at Webster Schroeder High School for four years.

“I think that school nurses are uniquely positioned to help kiddos and connect with them in a way that we can’t do in other areas of nursing because of the standard amount of time we get to spend with them over years,” Sweeney said. “I love it. It’s the best.”

Golden Bite: Nominate your favorite teacher for News 8’s Golden Apple

Paul Benz, the Principal of Webster Schroeder High School, said Sweeney is a “wonderful person” and is compassionate and kind to everyone.

“She has the heart of a champion and is student-centered, and is someone who we look to in cases of emergency, obviously, but she’s probably the most calm person when she’s on her feet,” Benz said.

Sweeney helped keep students and staff safe during the COVID pandemic, but she has also been a listening ear for numerous kids throughout the years.

“I had a hard time in high school with my mental health and whenever I needed anything, whenever I needed a safe place to go, I could always rely on going to the school nurse,” said Alexis Smith, a recent grad. “She (Sweeney) would talk with me, whether it was a personal problem or an academic problem, she was always there for me.”

Smith said that Sweeney made it so she didn’t feel alone and when things got overwhelming at school, she always had someone she could turn to.

“I don’t know if I can express in words how much she meant to me, how much her support meant to me, and I know that her welcoming presence was very helpful to other students as well,” Smith said. “I think having that kind of person on staff, and at a high school especially, is just so wonderful.”

For all Sweeney’s efforts, Smith decided to nominate her for a Golden Apple Award through News 8.

“I just I think she’s an amazing school nurse and she goes above and beyond, and I’m so happy that she’s getting this award,” Smith said.

Principal Benz called Smith a “rock star” and said it was fitting to recognize her after the last two years of the pandemic.

“Like every couple of weeks, it seemed like something new was coming out. Jillian was on top of it every step of the way,” Benz said. “We recognized her last year during the school year too, so I’m so pleased that a student also saw that same thing and heard that we see her. She has a heart of a champion and always comes in with a smile on her face.”

Sweeney was surprised to receive a Golden Apple, but for those that know her… it makes perfect sense.

“I didn’t even know nurses could get them, but it means a lot. It makes me feel like what I’m doing really matters and it makes it that much more special,” Sweeney said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WKPl_0iCVycpw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Qryt_0iCVycpw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMQLg_0iCVycpw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyvzI_0iCVycpw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bt333_0iCVycpw00

Congratulations to Jillian Sweeney for winning a Golden Apple Award!

If you know a teacher you’d like to nominate for this award, you can find nomination forms by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, NY
Webster, NY
Education
Webster, NY
Sports
mhflsentinel.com

Two Ontario County Organizations Team Up For Lecture On The Six Nations

The 1816 Farmington Quaker Meetinghouse Museum and Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan will present Laurence Hauptman, Scholar of Seneca History and SUNY New Paltz Professor Emeritus at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, for a lecture titled, “Reflections on a 50-year Journey through Haudenosaunee Country: Major Insights Gained about the Six Nations,” at the Seneca Art & Culture Center, Ganondagan State Historic Site, 7000 County Rd. 41 (Boughton Hill Rd.), Victor, NY, 14564. Several of Prof. Hauptman’s books will be available for purchase at Ganondagan’s gift shop.
FARMINGTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Smith
Person
Paul Benz
News 8 WROC

Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, September 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The challenge of stopping violence in Rochester tops your Sunrise Smart Start this Friday. Mayor Malik Evans is planning to outline his latest crime prevention efforts as attention was heightened this week when a 3-year-old was struck and critically injured after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout. Also, Meteorologist […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
WILLIAMSON, NY
Syracuse.com

2 Upstate NY pumpkin-carvers show off ‘Outrageous’ skills on Food Network TV show

Two men from Upstate New York are scary good at carving pumpkins. Adam Bierton, who owns the Chick’n Out restaurant in Rochester, will appear on the reality TV competition “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which returns for its third season this weekend. Bierton will be one of seven contestants tasked with creating massive jack-o’-lanterns that tell a ghost story, as well as four nesting jack-o’-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Schroder#Highschool#Golden Apple Paul Benz
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Baby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Meet Baby, a three and a half year old mixed-breed dog. Baby is a real lover girl. She has a gorgeous dark brown coat with some white just for trim. Her tail is in constant motion and the white tip looks like a blur when she is seriously wagging it. Baby tips the scales at a solid 90 pounds, and she does not realize just how big she really is, wanting to be a lap dog given the chance.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Keeping the faith’: Rochester natives living in Florida describe Hurricane Ian impacts

(WROC) — Local power crews are now mobilizing in Florida to assist the millions without electricity due to Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, for some Rochester natives now living in Florida, the significance of the storm wasn’t as strong Wednesday​ as they had anticipated. Others, they’ve had to evacuate and said they aren’t sure what they might return […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
CITY News

For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families

Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: ABOUT A TALL FIREMAN NAMED ELVIS

I first saw Elvis Reyes in the light of his mother’s eyes. She was a warrior in the courtroom, a prosecutor of the monsters who beat women and raped children, a laughing, joyous woman who chased evil into its lair and broke its neck and came back with neither her faith nor her good cheer dimmed.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy