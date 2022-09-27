ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William

By Dina Weinstein
 3 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman in Prince William County was injured after police say she was hit by a car while running from officers on Richmond Highway.

According to police, patrol officers on the 13900 block of Richmond Highway saw a 23-year-old woman with outstanding warrants and when they tried to make contact, she ran away from them into the street.

While running in the northbound lanes of Richmond Highway, a 2011 Jeep Liberty hit and injured the woman. The driver remained at the scene and the woman was flown to a local hospital, where her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

This incident is under investigation by police. Anyone with information asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or by web at pwcva.gov/policetip .

