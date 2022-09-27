Read full article on original website
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Evie Odom Invitational Schedule Shifts Due to Impending Weather
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Penn State women's golf team is looking to continue its strong start to the fall season as they hit the road for the Evie Odom Invitational hosted by Old Dominion University at the Princess Anne Country Club this week. With weather expected later this...
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.6 Penn State visits No.2 Northwestern and Indiana for B1G Road Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (8-1, 3-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, hits the road for two Big Ten games this coming weekend. The Nittany Lions are at No. 2 Northwestern (9-1, 0-1 B1G) on Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. and at Indiana (7-4, 0-1 B1G) on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m.
Diaz's defense looking dangerous for No. 11 Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — When he was hired as Penn State’s defensive coordinator last winter, Manny Diaz quickly realized the Nittany Lions were already built to play his style. Penn State’s fast, physical defense can attack from all angles and is designed to take the ball back. “I think that’s a big part of what Manny wants the identity of this defense to be and I see it getting closer to how we want it and how he wants it to look,” coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “Which is turnovers, sacks and tackles for loss.” The No. 11 Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have created a strong defensive foundation as they prepare for conference play with Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) visiting on Saturday.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 20 Nittany Lions Set for In-State Battle at Villanova
VILLANOVA, Pa.- No. 20 Penn State men's soccer is set for an in-state road match up against Villanova on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The game will kick off at 4:00 p.m. and will be available to stream on FloSports. The Nittany Lions are ranked 20th in the United Soccer Coaches Poll...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Soccer Earns Trio of B1G Weekly Honors
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Three Penn State women's soccer student-athletes were recognized as Big Ten Players of the Week following their standout performances in the Nittany Lions' shut outs of No. 4 Rutgers (2-0) and Illinois (5-0). Redshirt senior Katherine Asman was named Goalkeeper of the Week, senior+ Penelope Hocking was named Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Mieke Schiemann was named Defensive Player of the Week.
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
State College
Home, Sweet Home: Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Adventure Comes to an End (with Plenty of Help from Penn Staters)
Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Wandering Adventure has finally come to an end. We had our official closing Thursday on our new home in Bluffton, South Carolina. It was a beautiful sunny day, albeit a 90-degree day, but it was well worth the wait after moving from our Happy Valley home on June 30.
RELATED PEOPLE
Beer stations coming to Beaver Stadium now that Penn State trustees approve selling alcohol during games
“We will institute a variety of measures to ensure the expansion of alcohol sales will be done safely." The Penn State board of trustees voted Friday to approve the university’s plan to expand alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium to the general public in a move the Athletics Department says will improve the football day experience.
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging, and more for meetings
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Board of Trustees spent nearly $318,000 on its past six in-person meetings, covering the travel, lodging, food, and other expenses of attendees, according to newly released records. The 38-member board spent more than $155,500 on food and associated costs for the gatherings —...
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
State College
‘All About Community’: Independent Bookstore Opens in Downtown State College
Now open in the heart of downtown State College, a local bookstore hopes to make its mark on the community with a mix of literature resources for all ages. The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop debuted at 103 S. Allen St. with a soft opening in mid-September following a busy summer of preparations. Owner Andrew Aschwanden says the shop’s initial reception has already been encouraging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiaexaminer.net
Dad Of Driver In Tragic Wildwood H2oi Crash Says Car Went Airborne Recently
According to court documents and a family member, the driver charged in a fatal crash at an unofficial car meet-up in Wildwood has a history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash. One of the crashes that plagued Wildwood on Saturday night occurred at a “pop up” gathering...
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash
A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Tractor-Trailers Collide on Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Dubois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. On September 22 around 12:07 p.m., police responded to mile marker 79.4 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling in the...
Here’s what opened at this former N.B. Liebman Furniture store
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses has opened its third store in the midstate. The building at 4705 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township was home to N.B. Liebman Furniture from 1969 until it closed in May. And it will continue as a furniture store. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses...
therecord-online.com
Veterans Park groundbreaking: a day to give thanks
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven Veteran Dave Harger’s dream is one step closer to reality. Harger is the head of the Committee to Renew Veterans Park across from the courthouse in Lock Haven and Monday afternoon he presided over an informal groundbreaking, one that featured many thanks for those moving the park renewal project into its next phase.
therecord-online.com
A century of Renovo history now boarded up
RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
Comments / 0