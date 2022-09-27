ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Evie Odom Invitational Schedule Shifts Due to Impending Weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Penn State women's golf team is looking to continue its strong start to the fall season as they hit the road for the Evie Odom Invitational hosted by Old Dominion University at the Princess Anne Country Club this week. With weather expected later this...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Associated Press

Diaz's defense looking dangerous for No. 11 Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — When he was hired as Penn State’s defensive coordinator last winter, Manny Diaz quickly realized the Nittany Lions were already built to play his style. Penn State’s fast, physical defense can attack from all angles and is designed to take the ball back. “I think that’s a big part of what Manny wants the identity of this defense to be and I see it getting closer to how we want it and how he wants it to look,” coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “Which is turnovers, sacks and tackles for loss.” The No. 11 Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have created a strong defensive foundation as they prepare for conference play with Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) visiting on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 20 Nittany Lions Set for In-State Battle at Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa.- No. 20 Penn State men's soccer is set for an in-state road match up against Villanova on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The game will kick off at 4:00 p.m. and will be available to stream on FloSports. The Nittany Lions are ranked 20th in the United Soccer Coaches Poll...
VILLANOVA, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Soccer Earns Trio of B1G Weekly Honors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Three Penn State women's soccer student-athletes were recognized as Big Ten Players of the Week following their standout performances in the Nittany Lions' shut outs of No. 4 Rutgers (2-0) and Illinois (5-0). Redshirt senior Katherine Asman was named Goalkeeper of the Week, senior+ Penelope Hocking was named Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Mieke Schiemann was named Defensive Player of the Week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
State College

‘All About Community’: Independent Bookstore Opens in Downtown State College

Now open in the heart of downtown State College, a local bookstore hopes to make its mark on the community with a mix of literature resources for all ages. The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop debuted at 103 S. Allen St. with a soft opening in mid-September following a busy summer of preparations. Owner Andrew Aschwanden says the shop’s initial reception has already been encouraging.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash

A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
WILDWOOD, NJ
therecord-online.com

Veterans Park groundbreaking: a day to give thanks

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven Veteran Dave Harger’s dream is one step closer to reality. Harger is the head of the Committee to Renew Veterans Park across from the courthouse in Lock Haven and Monday afternoon he presided over an informal groundbreaking, one that featured many thanks for those moving the park renewal project into its next phase.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

A century of Renovo history now boarded up

RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
RENOVO, PA

