Police investigating shooting at Woodbridge apartment complex that left one injured

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday that left one person injured.

On Sep. 26 at 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a reported shooting at the Stone Pointe Apartments, located in the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place in Woodbridge.

After they arrived at the apartment complex, officers said they found the victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, with a gunshot wound.

Police said the officers provided first aid to the victim until rescue personnel arrived and flew him to a local hospital for injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

According to a police statement, an initial investigation into the incident revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the apartment complex when a man he did not know, now identified as the suspect, approached him. The statement went on to say the two men spoke briefly before the suspect took out a firearm and fired multiple rounds, which struck the victim.

The suspect then ran away before officers arrived at the scene. According to police, officers found shell casings in the roadway on the side of one of the apartment buildings while checking the area. No other injuries or property damage was reported in connection to the shooting.

The victim was not cooperative with officers during their investigation into the cause of the shooting and the alleged shooter, according to police, who also added that the suspect was described as a Black male in his 20s last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

