ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Police investigating shooting at Woodbridge apartment complex that left one injured

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owsxN_0iCVyGc400

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday that left one person injured.

On Sep. 26 at 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a reported shooting at the Stone Pointe Apartments, located in the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place in Woodbridge.

Ashland man turns himself in after truck stop shooting

After they arrived at the apartment complex, officers said they found the victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, with a gunshot wound.

Police said the officers provided first aid to the victim until rescue personnel arrived and flew him to a local hospital for injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

According to a police statement, an initial investigation into the incident revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the apartment complex when a man he did not know, now identified as the suspect, approached him. The statement went on to say the two men spoke briefly before the suspect took out a firearm and fired multiple rounds, which struck the victim.

Active police investigation taking place near Petersburg High School

The suspect then ran away before officers arrived at the scene. According to police, officers found shell casings in the roadway on the side of one of the apartment buildings while checking the area. No other injuries or property damage was reported in connection to the shooting.

The victim was not cooperative with officers during their investigation into the cause of the shooting and the alleged shooter, according to police, who also added that the suspect was described as a Black male in his 20s last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arlnow.com

NEW: Police investigating death in Lacey Woods Park

The park at 1200 N. George Mason Drive, west of Ballston, includes wooded trails, athletic fields and courts, and a popular playground. Police tape could be seen across the entrance to one of the trails. Arlington County police tweeted just before 8 a.m. that “there is no known threat to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man shoots himself in foot at Virginia gun show, police say

CHANTILLY, Va. - A man was injured after shooting himself in the foot at a Virginia gun show, according to police. Virginia State Police say the incident happened at The Nation's Gun Show, which was being held at the Dulles Expo Center, located at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center in Chantilly.
CHANTILLY, VA
Daily Voice

Unidentifiably Charred Human Remains Found Inside Burning Vehicle Confirmed To Be Murder Victim

The charred body found inside of a burning car in the middle of a Laurel field has been confirmed to be the victim of a homicide, authorities say. The victim, who was so badly burned that the race, sex, or estimated age could not be determined, is confirmed to have died of a gunshot wound. The suspected killer then attempted to destroy the body by setting it on fire inside of the vehicle, Anne Arundel County police say.
LAUREL, MD
NBC Washington

Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood

Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Video shows men break into gas station through glass door to steal ATM

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they believe are responsible for a string of ATM robberies in and around Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police released a video Friday of two suspects as they forced their way through a glass door of an Exxon gas station on Ox Road. According to investigators, the two suspects broke into the gas station just after 4 a.m. on July 19. The pair then used a dolly to load an ATM onto a van before driving away in an unknown direction.
FAIRFAX, VA
Daily Voice

Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police

A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing Teenager

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating, Rebeca Aragon-Soto, a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Aragon-Soto was last seen on September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Ln.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

Person dead after fire at Maryland mobile home park

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said someone died in a fire at a mobile home park in Lothian Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Patuxent Mobile Estates, which is located off of Sands Road, shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said that the fire […]
LOTHIAN, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy