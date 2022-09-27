Read full article on original website
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Cross Country Team Hosts Invitational
The Cambridge cross country hosted the Charlie Fondale Memorial Cambridge Invitational Saturday and had strong showing on their home course. Prior to the race, the athletic department honored coach Fondale by dedicating a plaque in his memory. To watch the full video of the dedication, please visit the cross country team’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CambridgeOHXC/
Steubenville, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Indian Creek Beats Bobcats in Volleyball Action
WINTERSVILLE — The Cambridge varsity volleyball team won the first set 25-20 before dropping the next three 23-25, 19-25, 25-27 to drop the match to Indian Creek 1-3. Leading the Bobcats was Ryan Dunning with 19 kills, 11 digs and four blocks. Kylie Taylor led the Bobcats at the service line hitting on 21/21 serves with a pair of aces while Anna Hill connected on 23/24 serves. Taylor added nine kills, eight digs and a pair of blocks. Abby Mann and Jaedyn Lallithan contributed at the net with six and five kills respectively while Kaitlyn Biddle paced the team with 32 assists.
Cambridge ends Union Local’s winning streak
(WTRF)–Union Local ran their record to 6-0 with a 42-6 win over Weir last Friday. The final four teams they play have a combined record of 17-5 , starting with the 4-2 Cambridge Bobcats. It was homecoming at Union Local. Congratulations to the 2022 Queen Annie Davis. At halftime the Bobcats led 21-19. Caden Moore […]
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcats Play Best Game of Season
The Cambridge boys’ soccer team dropped a close match Saturday morning 3-2 to Steubenville. “We played one of our best games of the year,” said Bobcat coach JR Fox. Bradley Hamm scored both goals for the Bobcats while Steeler Smith and Andrew LaPlante each had an assist. LePlante also had 10 saves in goal for the Bobcats.
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcats Beat Previously Unbeaten Union Local, 35-33
MORRISTOWN – It was hyped as ground and pound v. an arial attack and in the end, but in the end, the difference was the foot of kicker Lucas Parsons. Parsons converted on all five of his extra point attempts as the Bobcats edged previously unbeaten Union Local 35-33 in a Buckeye 8 showdown on Friday night in Morristown.
Ryan Day Has Honest Admission On Ohio State's Fake Punt In Fourth Quarter
Ohio State took Rutgers to the woodshed on Saturday. However, a controversial moment occurred in the fourth quarter. Up 49-10 early in the final frame, Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco took off on a fake punt and picked up a first down. Mirco was hit by a Rutgers player late out...
whbc.com
County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal
What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
Volunteers rebuilding Barnesville State Theater’s glory days
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — From the acting legends to the King of Rock and Roll, the Barnesville State Theater was around for the salad days of film. Opening in 1925 before even the first talkies, the Modi as it was known began with live shows before adding movies. Even a Miss Sunbeam bread contest was […]
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
WTAP
People in Washington County are being asked for input to plan the future of the county.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - There will be an open community meeting to discuss the Washington County’s strategic plan. The three county commissioners were contacted by the Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Service at Ohio University, according to Washington County Commissioner James Booth. Booth explained that through a...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
