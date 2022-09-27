ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Cross Country Team Hosts Invitational

The Cambridge cross country hosted the Charlie Fondale Memorial Cambridge Invitational Saturday and had strong showing on their home course. Prior to the race, the athletic department honored coach Fondale by dedicating a plaque in his memory. To watch the full video of the dedication, please visit the cross country team’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CambridgeOHXC/
CAMBRIDGE, OH
High School Football PRO

Steubenville, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Linsly High School football team will have a game with Steubenville High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Indian Creek Beats Bobcats in Volleyball Action

WINTERSVILLE — The Cambridge varsity volleyball team won the first set 25-20 before dropping the next three 23-25, 19-25, 25-27 to drop the match to Indian Creek 1-3. Leading the Bobcats was Ryan Dunning with 19 kills, 11 digs and four blocks. Kylie Taylor led the Bobcats at the service line hitting on 21/21 serves with a pair of aces while Anna Hill connected on 23/24 serves. Taylor added nine kills, eight digs and a pair of blocks. Abby Mann and Jaedyn Lallithan contributed at the net with six and five kills respectively while Kaitlyn Biddle paced the team with 32 assists.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Cambridge ends Union Local’s winning streak

(WTRF)–Union Local ran their record to 6-0 with a 42-6 win over Weir last Friday. The final four teams they play have a combined record of 17-5 , starting with the 4-2 Cambridge Bobcats. It was homecoming at Union Local. Congratulations to the 2022 Queen Annie Davis.  At halftime the Bobcats led 21-19. Caden Moore […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Bobcats Play Best Game of Season

The Cambridge boys’ soccer team dropped a close match Saturday morning 3-2 to Steubenville. “We played one of our best games of the year,” said Bobcat coach JR Fox. Bradley Hamm scored both goals for the Bobcats while Steeler Smith and Andrew LaPlante each had an assist. LePlante also had 10 saves in goal for the Bobcats.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Bobcats Beat Previously Unbeaten Union Local, 35-33

MORRISTOWN – It was hyped as ground and pound v. an arial attack and in the end, but in the end, the difference was the foot of kicker Lucas Parsons. Parsons converted on all five of his extra point attempts as the Bobcats edged previously unbeaten Union Local 35-33 in a Buckeye 8 showdown on Friday night in Morristown.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
