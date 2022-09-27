Altercation ends with 2 men shot, third victim with broken leg, Fort Worth police say

An altercation ended Tuesday afternoon with a shooting in east Fort Worth, leaving one man in critical condition and a second man seriously wounded, authorities said.

A third person sustained a broken leg after apparently jumping off a balcony.

Two other people who were hospitalized and detained are considered the suspects, Fort Worth police said.

No details were released Tuesday on what started the fight.

Police responded to the shooting call just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a condominium in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. Numerous officers were at the scene, according to a police call log.

A 911 caller reported a man was shot, according to the police log, and a MedStar official reported another man also had been wounded.

Police later noted that a third victim was found with a broken leg.

Police did not provide any information on why the suspects may have been hospitalized.

No other suspects are at large, police said.

Gun violence unit detectives are investigating the shooting.