WGAL
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
phl17.com
Woman dead after driver hit a pole while speeding; Camp Hill, PA man arrested
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man operating a car that struck a pole, killing a woman in Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with a 35-year-old woman passenger...
local21news.com
Vehicles stolen on camera in York County, police seek identities
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for those responsible for the theft of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2002 Ford F-150 after the culprits took advantage of the vehicles' doors being unlocked, according to Pennsylvania State Police in York. Officials reported to the scene of the theft...
skooknews.com
Man Pulls Machete During Route 61 Road Rage Incident in Schuylkill County
A man is facing charges after pulling a machete on someone during a road rage incident on Route 61 in Schuylkill County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 around 2:00pm at the intersection of Route 61 and Market Street in Deer Lake.
abc27.com
Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting of an ambulance last week. Police say on September 24 at 1:57 a.m. a Life Team ambulance was traveling on Loucks Road when a vehicle started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired into the driver’s side of the ambulance.
local21news.com
Two dead, one injured following crash involving commercial truck in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police say two people were killed and one injured following a crash in Lancaster County. According to police it happened on 222 in East Cocalico Township in the area of mile marker 43.2. Police say the crash involved two vehicles, a commercial truck...
1 person in plane pronounced dead after crash with explosion in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Man, 49, died in Lehigh Valley plane crash, coroner says. One person was pronounced dead after a plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Lehigh County, authorities said. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said the person who died was in the small plane that went down in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township.
Man, 49, died in Lehigh Valley plane crash, coroner says (UPDATE)
A 49-year-old man died in a fiery plane crash in Lehigh County involving an aircraft owned by a Lehigh Valley flight training business, authorities said Thursday. Proflite Aero LLC owned the 1968 Piper plane that crashed and caught fire Wednesday afternoon near a home on Keystone Road in Salisbury Township.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigating vehicle thefts in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in York are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles as well as two thefts of vehicles from York County. According to a press release, around 4 a.m., PSP responded to the 1700 block of Russett Farm Drive in Shrewsbury Township for a report of multiple people in the area wearing hooded sweatshirts pulling on car door handles. The investigation determined the people involved gained access to multiple unlocked vehicles and stole various items from them.
WGAL
Police in York County seek person who shot ambulance
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are looking for the person who shot an ambulance. The Life Team ambulance was traveling along Loucks Road in Manchester Township around 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle swerved towards it. Police said the ambulance driver reported seeing a muzzle flash...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport
LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash
A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
Route 22 crash leaves car hanging on concrete median, snarling traffic
A crash on Route 22 near Schoenersville Road left a vehicle hanging on the concrete median and snarled traffic Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The two lanes of Route 22 East were closed, but traffic was getting by...
abc27.com
Car accident on PA 222 leaves two dead, one injured
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A car accident on PA 222, near mile marker 43.2, left two people dead on Tuesday, Sept. 27, per a police report. Police officers reported a Hyundai sedan and a commercial truck stopped on opposite shoulders of the highway. The police’s investigation found that the sedan rear-ended the stopped truck, ejecting the two people in the sedan out of the car.
Driver Surrenders In Crash That Killed Lehigh Valley Cyclist, Dad Of 3
The driver wanted in the crash that claimed the life of a beloved husband and dad of three last spring has surrendered to authorities, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday, Sept. 28. Anthony Rutch, 49, was arrested on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter,...
WGAL
Police in Cumberland County continue search for woman who disappeared in 2019
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three years ago, a Cumberland County woman disappeared. The effort to find her continues. "She's a mother. She's a daughter. She's a sister. She's a person in our community," said Det. Jeffrey Franks, with Middlesex Township police. But on Sept. 29, 2019, Kimberley Faye Gsell...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
WGAL
One killed, another injured after small plane crash in Lehigh County
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed, and another was hurt after a small plane they were in crashed into a yard of a Lehigh County home on Wednesday, local police and Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed. FAA officials said the single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed on the 1400...
abc27.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Carlisle accident
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a pedestrian as well as a commercial vehicle caused traffic delays in Carlisle on Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Carlisle Police, the accident occurred at the intersection of North Hanover Street and Penn Street on Wednesday Morning. A dump truck was involved in the accident.
Police: Man approached Glen Rock student, made 'concerning' comments
GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Southern York Regional Police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred this week in downtown Glen Rock. According to police, a man approached a high school student as the student was walking home after getting off a school bus. The man made comments that caused...
