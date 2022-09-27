ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Hollister PD investigating animal cruelty case

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD announced that they are investigating an animal cruelty case after discovering an injured Chihuahua-type dog was abandoned at the Hollister Animal Shelter afterhours kennels.

According to police, the dog was left abandoned on the morning of Sept. 19. The dog was immediately transported to a local veterinarian for immediate treatment.

Sadly, the dog was humanely euthanized under veterinary recommendation.

After further investigation, officers believe that the dog had been potentially abandoned.

Hollister Animal Care and Services is conducting an investigation to ascertain why this dog was left in the afterhours kennels and permitted to suffer throughout the night without proper medical care.

The Hollister Animal Shelter would also like to remind the public that it is unlawful to permit an animal to go without care.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident is asked to call Animal Control at Hollister Police Animal Care and Services.

more955.com

Brookings police and Highway Patrol make substantial drug bust

Brookings police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol made a large methamphetamine bust. Brookings Police Detective Adam Smith says it started with a traffic complaint at about 9:30 Sunday morning. Officers located the vehicle at a gas station on the 3000 Block of Lefevre Drive. While speaking with the occupants, an officer observed factors of criminal activity. A police dog at the scene detected the presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle uncovered about 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and one pound of fentanyl. Officers also seized $5,100 cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is $150,000.
BROOKINGS, SD
KION News Channel 5/46

Detectives: Joette Marie Smith taught us to not give up

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) At 33-years-old Joette Marie Smith owned a restaurant in Ben Lomond. The year was 1983 and smith was the owner of Buffalo Gal's Restaurant. She was popular and described as being a kind woman who at times donated food to the needy. Old newspaper clippings from around Santa Cruz quote friends as The post Detectives: Joette Marie Smith taught us to not give up appeared first on KION546.
BEN LOMOND, CA
FOX40

Ceres home invasion ends with death of one man

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed after a fight while his home was being invaded, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene in the area of the 2600 block of Gondring Road after receiving reports of a home […]
CERES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Coroner's Office told KION that a 69-year-old man died following a crash on Thursday at Frazier Lake Road and Shore Road. Richard Avidano, of Hollister, was going southbound on a motorcycle on Frazier Lake Road. According to the coroner, he was struck by a vehicle turning off the The post Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County health leaders speak on social media dangers with fentanyl

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-  Fentanyl continues to be a nationwide crisis, especially in how the drug is getting out into the community. Both doctors and police said social media is one of the ways that drugs like fentanyl are getting out there. At Wednesday’s media briefing, Dr. Casey Grover with the Monterey County Prescribe Safe The post Monterey County health leaders speak on social media dangers with fentanyl appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

