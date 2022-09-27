Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
JJ Redick to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: ‘You're a Sicko'
JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Friend, Darius Brown
Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Focused on Stamina, Not Starting for Lonzo Ball
Why Dosunmu focused on stamina, not starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ask Ayo Dosunmu where he specifically wants to most improve over his impressive rookie season and you won’t hear a statistic or even a specific basketball skill. “Stamina,” the Chicago Bulls guard said following...
Report: Celtics, Blake Griffin Agree to One-Year Contract
Report: Celtics, Griffin agree to fully guaranteed one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are adding a former No. 1 overall draft pick to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Celtics and free agent Blake Griffin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulls' Coby White Ready for Anything in Critical Fourth Season
Coby White ready for anything in critical fourth season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In keeping with the eclectic nature of Coby White’s NBA career, the Chicago Bulls fourth-year guard spent his 2022 offseason spraying to all developmental fields. Adding muscle in the weight room. Refining his ball-handling....
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Thought Lakers Signing Was a ‘Done Deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s...
‘It's a Blessing to Be an American': 76ers Star Joel Embiid Now U.S. Citizen
Joel Embiid has tried to keep the ruse alive — that he was nothing more than a 7-foot couch potato this summer. To hear Embiid tell it, every day was easy like a lazy Sunday morning. His biggest offseason accomplishment?. “Sleep,” he said with a laugh Thursday. The...
US Runs Past Canada Into World Cup Gold-Medal Game
Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43 on Friday. The 43 points was the fewest scored in a semifinal game in World Cup history.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0