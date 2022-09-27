ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

JJ Redick to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: ‘You're a Sicko'

JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Friend, Darius Brown

Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Celtics, Blake Griffin Agree to One-Year Contract

Report: Celtics, Griffin agree to fully guaranteed one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are adding a former No. 1 overall draft pick to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Celtics and free agent Blake Griffin...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Coby White Ready for Anything in Critical Fourth Season

Coby White ready for anything in critical fourth season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In keeping with the eclectic nature of Coby White’s NBA career, the Chicago Bulls fourth-year guard spent his 2022 offseason spraying to all developmental fields. Adding muscle in the weight room. Refining his ball-handling....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

US Runs Past Canada Into World Cup Gold-Medal Game

Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43 on Friday. The 43 points was the fewest scored in a semifinal game in World Cup history.
BASKETBALL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

