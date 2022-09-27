ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian live updates Thursday: News from around the state, Palm Beach County forecast

The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Tropical Storm Ian finished its destructive trek across Florida Thursday afternoon, leaving unfathomable damage to the Gulf Coast and more than 1 million households in the dark. At 5 p.m. Thursday,...
wflx.com

Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools to reopen Friday

Now that Hurricane Ian has moved out of our viewing area, local school districts are announcing when students and staff members can return to class. The School District of Palm Beach County said all district-operated schools and offices will reopen on Friday. In addition, all district aftercare programs and after-school...
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian update: Palm Beach County schools closed Thursday, as storm reaches Florida

Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed Thursday, as the region anticipates intense wind and rain from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent Mike Burke previously joined dozens of superintendents in closing school districts throughout the state Wednesday. Thousands of Palm Beach County residents have since lost power, and a tornado caused extensive damage at Kings Point,...
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hurricane Ian mostly spares barrier island

Waves crashed into the sea wall of the Imperial House condo in South Palm Beach on Sept. 28 as coastal Palm Beach County felt the impact of Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Suspected tornado damages inland South County. By Larry Barszewski. Coastal Palm Beach County turned out to be...
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian pummels southwest Florida, terrorizes Palm Beach County with at least one tornado

Hurricane Ian’s malice bullied across spans of sawgrass and cattails and cypress swamp Tuesday night to rend roofs from condominiums west of Delray Beach in a dark confusion of spiraling winds and supercell thunderstorms. In moments, a tornado tossed cars at the Kings Point community like confetti, cut palm trees in half, tore chunks from buildings and sliced off roofs in a surgical assault that left microwaves untouched on countertops and clothes hanging neatly in closets. ...
wflx.com

Tornado warning issued for Palm Beach County as Ian strengthens

Hurricane Ian has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane as the entire state of Florida remains under a state of emergency. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Category 4 Hurricane Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and moving toward the north-northeast at 10 mph.
brevardtimes.com

Tornado Warning Issued For Broward County, Hendry County, and Palm Beach County

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Broward County, FL, Hendry County, FL, and Palm Beach County, FL that will remain in effect until 1:45 AM EDT. Tornadoes are forming throughout South Florida this morning due to Hurricane Ian. Tornado Warning. FLC011-051-099-280545- /O.NEW.KMFL.TO.W.0058.220928T0518Z-220928T0545Z/
cw34.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

