Up Your Arts (UYA) unveiled 3D renderings of its proposed arts center during a public workshop with the Southport Board of Aldermen on Sept. 12. Representatives from the local nonprofit organization met with aldermen at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall to present new schematic design ideas for the old Brunswick County Courthouse and former City Hall for the first time. Architect David Lisle recently submitted renderings for what is unofficially being called “The Southport Center For the Arts,” and the workshop offered city leaders and citizens an opportunity to view images of the possible future of the building’s interior and exterior.

SOUTHPORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO