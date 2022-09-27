ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 3

Related
WilmingtonBiz

From Revamped Name To New Game Plan, Rx Retools For The Future

Lions of a sort will be on the menu at Rx Chicken & Oysters in Wilmington, the restaurant’s owners announced Monday. In their most recent Facebook post, James and Sarah Doss said that the restaurant has obtained commercial fishing and dealer’s licenses, enabling it to prepare and serve fish that its owners and staffers catch and spear.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Business
City
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Filming underway for home improvement docuseries hosted by TV star Erik Estrada

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filming is now underway in Wilmington for a docuseries starring a late 70’s and early 80’s television icon, Erik Estrada. Erik Estrada, known for his role as Frank Poncherello in the police show “CHiPS”, will be starring as the host for the faith-based home improvement show, “Divine Renovation“.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Amazon Prime Day#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Amazon Com
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Ian pushes toward Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Palm Tree Island transforms into Latin Oasis over weekend

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Palm Tree Island felt more like a Latin oasis over the weekend. These island parties began at the start of summer to bring the art of Latin dancing to Palm Tree Island. The event brings professional and beginner dancers from as far as Charlotte...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point commissioners approve lease of space in town-owned building to former owner

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to lease a portion of a building the town just bought to the man who sold it to them. The 5-0 vote to lease two offices and a restroom in the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building on a 1.71-acre tract off Sherwood Avenue came during the commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall.
CEDAR POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
WECT

All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October. Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:. October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road. October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road. October...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Southport gets a view of renovated arts center

Up Your Arts (UYA) unveiled 3D renderings of its proposed arts center during a public workshop with the Southport Board of Aldermen on Sept. 12. Representatives from the local nonprofit organization met with aldermen at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall to present new schematic design ideas for the old Brunswick County Courthouse and former City Hall for the first time. Architect David Lisle recently submitted renderings for what is unofficially being called “The Southport Center For the Arts,” and the workshop offered city leaders and citizens an opportunity to view images of the possible future of the building’s interior and exterior.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Portion of West Fremont St. closed in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced Sept. 27 that West Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed “most of today.”. Per the announcement, maintenance is causing this closure. Updates will be provided as they come in.
BURGAW, NC
foxwilmington.com

“Trusted Elections Tour” stopping in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina are working together to build trust in the state’s voting system and strengthen civil discourse. Bob Orr, a former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice, and Jennifer Roberts, the former Mayor of Charlotte, lead The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections. As part of its’ 14-stop Trusted Elections Tour across the state, the network will host a town hall on Monday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Union Station Auditorium at Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington. WECT’s Jon Evans will moderate the event, which is free and open to the public.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear Chorale introduces new artistic director, committed to continually providing quality performances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – For 24 years, Cape Fear Chorale has performed free concerts for the Wilmington area. Described as a celebration of the voice, the group has sought to use choral music to inspire and unite the communities around them. Following a change in leadership, the group strives to continue their mission of providing the Cape Fear area with quality music and performances.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy