WilmingtonBiz
From Revamped Name To New Game Plan, Rx Retools For The Future
Lions of a sort will be on the menu at Rx Chicken & Oysters in Wilmington, the restaurant’s owners announced Monday. In their most recent Facebook post, James and Sarah Doss said that the restaurant has obtained commercial fishing and dealer’s licenses, enabling it to prepare and serve fish that its owners and staffers catch and spear.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Charter captains to be negatively impacted by NOAA proposed speed limit change to protect endangered species
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Boaters heading offshore in the cooler months may soon have to slow down, according to a proposed speed limit change from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA is proposing vessels larger than 35 feet long travel at a speed no faster than 10...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington couple with disabilities who struggled to retrieve mail now gets home deliver
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An update on a story we brought to you last week about a Wilmington couple with disabilities who had issues getting their mail. Carl Bailey and his husband John Smith have trouble getting to the community mailbox in their Wilmington neighborhood. Smith lost his leg...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
whqr.org
NHC considering $12 million purchase of former Bank of America building for CFCC nursing program expansion
Monday’s vote will follow a public hearing, giving the public the chance to weigh in on the proposal. The project would create significant classroom and laboratory space for the college’s nursing and allied health program at a time when, as county staff note in the proposal, the nation is experiencing a profound nursing shortage.
WECT
New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is considering taking a loan to purchase the 5-story former Bank of America building for Cape Fear Community College’s nursing program. The NHC Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the proposal on Monday, October 3. The county would purchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Filming underway for home improvement docuseries hosted by TV star Erik Estrada
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filming is now underway in Wilmington for a docuseries starring a late 70’s and early 80’s television icon, Erik Estrada. Erik Estrada, known for his role as Frank Poncherello in the police show “CHiPS”, will be starring as the host for the faith-based home improvement show, “Divine Renovation“.
WECT
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
Ian pushes toward Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Palm Tree Island transforms into Latin Oasis over weekend
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Palm Tree Island felt more like a Latin oasis over the weekend. These island parties began at the start of summer to bring the art of Latin dancing to Palm Tree Island. The event brings professional and beginner dancers from as far as Charlotte...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point commissioners approve lease of space in town-owned building to former owner
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to lease a portion of a building the town just bought to the man who sold it to them. The 5-0 vote to lease two offices and a restroom in the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building on a 1.71-acre tract off Sherwood Avenue came during the commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall.
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
WECT
Video: A phone call between former captain Jason Soles and Columbus Co. Sheriff Jody Greene
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks. Though Hurricane is causing severe damage in communities in Florida, that level of damage is far less likely in southeastern North Carolina. Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. Updated: 7 hours...
WECT
All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October. Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:. October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road. October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road. October...
The State Port Pilot
Southport gets a view of renovated arts center
Up Your Arts (UYA) unveiled 3D renderings of its proposed arts center during a public workshop with the Southport Board of Aldermen on Sept. 12. Representatives from the local nonprofit organization met with aldermen at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall to present new schematic design ideas for the old Brunswick County Courthouse and former City Hall for the first time. Architect David Lisle recently submitted renderings for what is unofficially being called “The Southport Center For the Arts,” and the workshop offered city leaders and citizens an opportunity to view images of the possible future of the building’s interior and exterior.
WECT
Portion of West Fremont St. closed in Burgaw
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced Sept. 27 that West Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed “most of today.”. Per the announcement, maintenance is causing this closure. Updates will be provided as they come in.
foxwilmington.com
“Trusted Elections Tour” stopping in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina are working together to build trust in the state’s voting system and strengthen civil discourse. Bob Orr, a former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice, and Jennifer Roberts, the former Mayor of Charlotte, lead The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections. As part of its’ 14-stop Trusted Elections Tour across the state, the network will host a town hall on Monday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Union Station Auditorium at Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington. WECT’s Jon Evans will moderate the event, which is free and open to the public.
myhorrynews.com
Plane involved in fatal Myrtle Beach-area crash had engine failure, hit power line, report says
The Piper PA-28R airplane that crashed north of Myrtle Beach on Sept. 14 experienced engine failure before crashing into a tree and then a power line, according to the National Transportation Board Aviation Accident Preliminary Report. Both people on board died in the crash. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified...
foxwilmington.com
Cape Fear Chorale introduces new artistic director, committed to continually providing quality performances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – For 24 years, Cape Fear Chorale has performed free concerts for the Wilmington area. Described as a celebration of the voice, the group has sought to use choral music to inspire and unite the communities around them. Following a change in leadership, the group strives to continue their mission of providing the Cape Fear area with quality music and performances.
