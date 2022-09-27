SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A Rock Springs soldier was among the Americans killed in Russia in a little-known chapter in U.S. military history. World War I began in August of 1914, with the Triple Entente of Britain, France, and Russia on one side, and the Central Powers of German and Austria-Hungary on the other. 3½ bloody years later, on April 6, 1917, the United States entered the war on the side of the Entente. By that time, Russia was in chaos. First, the Romanov dynasty that had ruled Russia for 300 years came crashing down, and only nine months later, the Provisional Government that replaced it was itself overthrown by the November (Communist) Revolution. The new regime, led by Vladimir Lenin, made peace with the Central Powers and took Russia out of the war.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO