Sweetwater County, WY

sweetwaternow.com

Paige Peck (February 28, 2006 – September 18, 2022)

Paige Peck, 16, passed away on September 18, 2022 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on February 28, 2006; the daughter of Randall Peck and Janelle Peck. Paige attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She enjoyed spending her...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Two Percent Lodging Tax to Appear on November Ballot

SWEETWATER COUNTY —Sweetwater County residents will get the chance to cast their vote on a 2 percent local lodging tax when they go to the polls in the November General Election. If the tax increase is approved, it will be in addition to the state’s current 2 percent lodging...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Postgame Thoughts: Moving the Ball Isn’t Enough Against Mustangs

CASPER — The Rock Springs Tigers took to the field against Natrona County on Friday night in what ended up being a 34-13 loss for the Tigers. A special teams debacle to end the opening offensive drive of the game turned the momentum early against the Tigers. Natrona capitalized and never looked back.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 28 – September 29, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

A Rock Springs man died in an all-but-forgotten overseas conflict

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A Rock Springs soldier was among the Americans killed in Russia in a little-known chapter in U.S. military history. World War I began in August of 1914, with the Triple Entente of Britain, France, and Russia on one side, and the Central Powers of German and Austria-Hungary on the other. 3½ bloody years later, on April 6, 1917, the United States entered the war on the side of the Entente. By that time, Russia was in chaos. First, the Romanov dynasty that had ruled Russia for 300 years came crashing down, and only nine months later, the Provisional Government that replaced it was itself overthrown by the November (Communist) Revolution. The new regime, led by Vladimir Lenin, made peace with the Central Powers and took Russia out of the war.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
