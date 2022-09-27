Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Paige Peck (February 28, 2006 – September 18, 2022)
Paige Peck, 16, passed away on September 18, 2022 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on February 28, 2006; the daughter of Randall Peck and Janelle Peck. Paige attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She enjoyed spending her...
Wyoming Sheriff’s Dept. To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off cars on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's according to a post on the agency's website. The post says the cars up for bid include the following:. 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier (starting bid of $108) - 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan LE (starting bid of...
oilcity.news
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announces upcoming vehicle auction
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction on Tuesday, Oct. 4, starting at 10 a.m. The auction will take place at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs, according to a public notice. Gates will open at...
sweetwaternow.com
Two Percent Lodging Tax to Appear on November Ballot
SWEETWATER COUNTY —Sweetwater County residents will get the chance to cast their vote on a 2 percent local lodging tax when they go to the polls in the November General Election. If the tax increase is approved, it will be in addition to the state’s current 2 percent lodging...
Information On Suspects Wanted For Theft At Wyoming Airport
The Rock Springs Police Department is trying to track down the suspects [above photo] in a theft that happened on Sept. 26 at the Rock Springs Airport. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the crime happened on Monday night [Sept. 26] between...
sweetwaternow.com
Postgame Thoughts: Moving the Ball Isn’t Enough Against Mustangs
CASPER — The Rock Springs Tigers took to the field against Natrona County on Friday night in what ended up being a 34-13 loss for the Tigers. A special teams debacle to end the opening offensive drive of the game turned the momentum early against the Tigers. Natrona capitalized and never looked back.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 28 – September 29, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
A Rock Springs man died in an all-but-forgotten overseas conflict
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A Rock Springs soldier was among the Americans killed in Russia in a little-known chapter in U.S. military history. World War I began in August of 1914, with the Triple Entente of Britain, France, and Russia on one side, and the Central Powers of German and Austria-Hungary on the other. 3½ bloody years later, on April 6, 1917, the United States entered the war on the side of the Entente. By that time, Russia was in chaos. First, the Romanov dynasty that had ruled Russia for 300 years came crashing down, and only nine months later, the Provisional Government that replaced it was itself overthrown by the November (Communist) Revolution. The new regime, led by Vladimir Lenin, made peace with the Central Powers and took Russia out of the war.
sweetwaternow.com
Two Illinois Women Arrested after High-Speed Chase on Interstate 80
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Two Illinois women were arrested yesterday after leading Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers on a high speed chase that started in Uinta County and ended in Sweetwater County. One of the women is facing multiple charges. The pursuit started around 5:01 p.m. at milepost 46 near...
