Michigan State

Joe Dirt
3d ago

lol first defund police and dont touch the roads, 4 years later and we are doing 180 degree turns, shes a fraud like the rest of the left.

Sheri Cherry
3d ago

must be election year...what happened to defund the police or closing down prison 🤔

Mitch Miedema
3d ago

that's funny wasn't she in agreement with the spirit of defund the police

WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan lawmakers want regulations on car sharing industry

(CBS DETROIT) Michigan lawmakers want to set some rules around a growing industry within the transportation sector. "Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing" lets people rent out their cars through an app, and it's usually less expensive than a traditional rental company. But some feel that proposed legislation will increase costs. Each week a dozen or so people get into one of Lavell Riddle's cars that he rents out on the "Turo" app."During the week, it's usually ranging from 60 to about $75. On a weekend, around $75 to up to $100, depending on the season," Riddle told CBS...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan Republicans announce election reform deal with Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans say they reached a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a set of sweeping reforms to Michigan election laws. Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said the measures will strengthen the integrity of elections. Whitmer had not released a statement about the election reform bills by Thursday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

Two Republican lawmakers want to require septic inspections when homes are sold. Lack of statewide regulations leaves local governments in charge of septic pollution fixes. On Higgins Lake, a dispute over septic pollution is fueling efforts to oust local officials. After earlier efforts failed to address septic pollution in Michigan,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Legislation Stalled in The Michigan Senate for Over a Year Would Guarantee Insurance Companies Count All “Copays” Towards Deductible

Patients from across Michigan, and Michigan’s leading patient advocacy organizations, are sharing their personal stories and asking member so the Michigan State Senate to join them in backing legislation that will guarantee insurance companies count all payments made by or on behalf of Michiganders. House Bill 4353, championed by...
MICHIGAN STATE
