Letter to the Editor: App State stands in support of the arts

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theappalachianonline.com
ClimACT leads rally promoting environmental alternatives
Student members of ClimACT held a rally Wednesday to bring awareness to environmental sustainability issues they say are presented on campus, and how they say App State has played into this in the past. After the rally, a march moved to the B.B. Dougherty administration building, where members demanded an...
theappalachianonline.com
OPINION: Beep in Boone no longer affordable for students
If you are a student at App State, you’ve most likely heard of Beep. With over 30,000 members, the Boone Student Beeper Facebook is a fairly simple way to get a ride around the Boone area. All users have to do is scroll through the posts in the group, select which driver they want and then text or call with their information. Most Beep drivers accept Venmo, Cash App and cash.
East Tennessean
‘What is a Woman?’ showing draws plans for protests
Over two weeks ago, ETSU’s Turning Point USA organization sent out an email to the student body inviting the community to attend a showing of “What Is A Woman?.”. The screening is set to take place on Sept. 29, starting at 6:30 p.m. in The Cave inside the D.P. Culp Student Center.
The Tomahawk
New County Attorney happy to be back home
Borne in Boone and raised in Doe, newly appointed Johnson County Attorney Ryan Carroll has returned home to serve his community. Carroll graduated from JCHS and, in Fall 2015, went on to ETSU to obtain a degree in History. Carroll graduated in May 2018. At twenty-five years old, Carroll practices...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fws.gov
Snapshot: Students in North Carolina's Yancey County Hit The Water
The campground at Patience Park, a county park in Yancey County, N.C., was still quiet on a recent September morning, full of RVs showing no signs of life, when staff from the Asheville Field Office arrived and began setting up for the dozens of fifth grade students soon to arrive on their field trip.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Vaccination of Raccoons To Begin
Mitchell, Madison and Yancey counties are among the Western North Carolina counties that will begin vaccinating wild raccoons on October 6th. Baits containing the oral rabies vaccine for wild raccoons will be aerially distributed to help prevent the spread of rabies. The baits consist of a plastic packet, containing the...
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch including Avery County, NC 310 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
NCZ033-035>037-056-057-069>072-082-501>504-SCZ009-014-300315- /O.NEW.KGSP.FA.A.0004.220930T1600Z-221001T1600Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Avery-Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Catawba-Rowan-Lincoln-Gaston- Mecklenburg-Cabarrus-Union NC-Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell- Burke Mountains-Greater Burke-York-Chester- Including the cities of Charlotte, Taylorsville, Hickory, Advance,. Blackstock, Bethlehem, Fork Church, Ingalls, Matthews, Pleasant. Grove, Chester, Gastonia, Valdese, Lincolnton, Patterson, Hiddenite,. Mooresville, Millersville, Sawmills, Banner Elk, Granite Falls,. Stony Point, Newland, Weddington, Crouse, Indian Trail, Kings Creek,. Newton,...
RELATED PEOPLE
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- WVZ042>044-507-508-301600- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania- Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle,...
WBTV
Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory including Avery County, NC at 318 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-035-053-063>065-068-501>510- SCZ008-010>013-019-101>109-300330- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Alexander- Buncombe-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Cleveland- Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-Burke Mountains-Greater Burke- McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-Rutherford Mountains- Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-Eastern Polk-Cherokee-Anderson- Abbeville-Laurens-Union SC-Greenwood-Oconee Mountains- Pickens Mountains-Greenville Mountains-Greater Oconee- Greater Pickens-Central Greenville-Southern Greenville- Northern Spartanburg-Southern Spartanburg- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Cornelia, Demorest, Clarkesville, Hollywood, Boydville, Toccoa,. Royston, Gumlog, Lavonia,...
Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Ashley Furniture closing Statesville plant, adding jobs in Advance
Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase the workforce at its massive manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facility in Advance. Ashley disclosed its plans for the 607 Meachem Road center in a WARN Act notice Thursday to the...
supertalk929.com
Students questioned, cell phones taken as part of threat investigation at Happy Valley High School
A police presence and a soft lockdown were triggered Thursday afternoon at Happy Valley High School in Elizabethton following reports of a student making threats to harm others. No weapons were found according to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley who also said in a statement that the students involved were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wataugaonline.com
Blue Ridge Energy Ready to Respond if Severe Weather Causes Outages
Lenoir, North Carolina (September 30, 2022) –Blue Ridge Energy crews and staff are prepared and ready to respond should the severe weather predicted today and this weekend lead to power outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties.
WBTV
Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian
CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
theappalachianonline.com
Hurricane Ian causes wind and rain, caution advised
The National Weather Service has put a wind advisory and flood watch on Watauga County for hurricane Ian. The wind advisory is from 10 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday, with northeast winds going up to 20-30 mph and is expected to go up to 40 mph. “Gusty winds could blow...
WBTV
Hickory couple rides out Hurricane in Florida during vacation
The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar as of September 29. Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. Updated: 4 hours ago. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of...
Comments / 0