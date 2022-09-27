Read full article on original website
I know how dangerous these actions are but I really want to point out the horrible grammar. Whenever you talk about a single victim or person you refer to them as "they" or "them." Both of those word means there are more than one person. If you know the gender then say "he" or "she" and if you don't know the gender then say it like the following; he/she. Good grammar should come first if you are going to write articles. Hope this helps.
Former director of Santa Rosa at-risk youth nonprofit accused of embezzling over $50K
The funds were allegedly used to buy furniture or other personal items for the director’s home, as well as bills and other utilities like cellphone bills.
news24-680.com
Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon
A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Parents Plea ‘Not Guilty’ in Fentanyl Death of Infant Daughter
A couple accused of killing their infant daughter from fentanyl poisoning in their home in Santa Rosa has formally pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges. Madison Bernard and Evan Frostick were arrested on May 9th, following the death of their 15-month-old daughter. Bernard says she took fentanyl, then fell asleep with the child in bed next to her. The girl somehow ingested the powerful opioid and died. The medical examiner has ruled the death accidental. Both parents remain behind bars on $100-thousand bail.
montanarightnow.com
California care home sued over resident's poisoning death
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — The family of a woman who died after she was accidentally served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice at a San Francisco Bay Area care home has sued the facility. The suit filed Thursday concerns the death of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell. She was one of three people hospitalized after accidentally being served dishwashing liquid instead of drinking juice on Aug. 28 at Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo. The lawsuit contends the liquid was more toxic than Drano and destroyed her digestive tract. It alleges wrongful death, negligence and elder abuse and neglect. Another resident, 93-year-old Peter Schroder, also died and his family also has sued. Atria says it's working with authorities to review the incident.
sonomacountygazette.com
Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County
About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
ksro.com
Man Arrested in Petaluma for Unsafely Transporting Gun
Petaluma Police have arrested a Rohnert Park man for unsafely transporting a firearm. An officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday morning for a distracted driving violation. During the investigation, the officer received consent to search the vehicle and found a Glock 40 caliber handgun and ammunition inside a backpack in the passenger area of the vehicle. The driver, 33-year-old Justin J. Flores, was placed under arrest for illegal transportation of a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Firearms transported in a motor vehicle should be locked in the vehicle’s trunk or in a locked container in the vehicle.
Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting
OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
berkeleyside.org
Future of Berkeley’s famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner
Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Dog Attacks on Pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center
SAN RAFAEL — James R. Kinslow, 58, was arrested for allegedly commanding his dog to attack pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center. One victim needed medical treatment at a hospital for a severe dog bite. Police responded to reports of a man with a dog attacking persons downtown during...
NBC Bay Area
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
mendofever.com
Stripped Copper Wire, Ghost Guns, Stolen ATV—Cloverdale Man Booked for Slew of Thefts
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. During the month of September, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Property/Narcotics detectives, with the help of...
ksro.com
Man Arrested in Healdsburg for Indecent Exposure and Threatening Officer
A man has been charged with several crimes after allegedly performing a sex act on himself in public and threatening a Healdsburg police officer. Following Sunday night’s incident, the man has been charged with indecent exposure, vandalism, making threats, resisting arrest, and obstruction. The suspect, a 44-year-old transient Christopher Shawn Carter of Oregon, remains behind bars and is due in court October 5th. He was arrested for incident exposure outside of a business, then allegedly kicked out the partition between the front and backseats of the patrol car he was placed in. He then spit at an officer and threatened to kill him.
'He's a hero': Parent describes security guard among 6 shot at Oakland school campus
The parent shared that though the security guard, who works at the King Estates Campus, was shot himself, he still went to provide aid to a wounded student instead of going to hide. "Although unarmed, still brave, and had the courage to protect children today," Juarez said.
ksro.com
Healdsburg Man Stabbed in the Head During Fight
A 40-year-old man is seriously hurt after being stabbed in the head during a fight in Healdsburg. On Saturday night, police got a call about a fight involving five people at Railroad Park on Front Street. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a “serious, but not life threatening” stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital as officers began an investigation. They are still conducting interviews with victims and witnesses to determine the suspects and cause of the fight.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Families Escape Hurricane Ian
A Bay Area family, who recently moved to Sarasota, Florida, escaped to the Bay Area as Hurricane Ian moved inland Wednesday. Carolyn Rovner and her family decided to avoid the storm by fleeing Florida right before the hurricane hit. “We did not have the basic items or generator, radio, batteries...
Bay Area shelter seeks help with huskies, cites ‘Game of Thrones’ for spike in dogs
The Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PHS/SPCA) has experienced a dramatic spike in the number of husky and husky-mix dogs at their shelter, the agency announced Tuesday. Qualified adopters are needed and the organizations are offering a special adoption bundle that includes...
NBC Los Angeles
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
Santa Rosa couple charged in fentanyl death of baby daughter plead not guilty
SANTA ROSA -- A young Santa Rosa couple accused of causing the death of their baby daughter from fentanyl poisoning in May entered a formal plea of not guilty last Friday, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office has confirmed.Madison Bernard, 23, and Evan Frostick, 26, were arrested after Bernard says she took fentanyl and then fell asleep with her 15-month-old in bed next to her on May 9. The coroner ruled that Bernard went to sleep surrounded by "loose drugs and paraphernalia" and that the baby had somehow ingested fentanyl and died in what the medical examiner described as an accidental death. Both parents have been charged with murder and child abuse. Counsel for the defendants filed what's called a Humphrey motion in August, asking the court to release them from jail pre-trial based on their inability to afford bail. The court denied their request and they remain in custody on $100,000 bail.
sonomamag.com
We Tried the $295 17-Course Dining Journey at the New Cyrus Restaurant
After 10 long years, the Michelin-starred Cyrus restaurant has returned to Sonoma County after closing in 2012. In many ways, the new restaurant, now located in Geyserville, holds true to the original vision of Chef Douglas Keane and business partner Nick Peyton — it is a mix of opulent, painstakingly created European and Japanese small bites arranged with culinary tweezers and served on bespoke ceramic dinnerware. It doesn’t get a whole lot more pinkies up than this $295 prix fixe meal. Although, compared to other high-end Wine Country restaurants that charge upwards of $500 per person for their multi-course meals, it’s a relative deal.
