Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Boxing's Future in the Olympics in Doubt After IBA Verdict

It looks like boxing’s future at the Olympics is in doubt. Officials decided to keep Russian Umar Kremlev as president of the International Boxing Association on Sunday in Yerevan, Armenia. Delegates from amateur boxing’s world governing body voted to reject a proposal that urged for new presidential elections. Kremlev was backed to continue his governance by 106 votes to 36.
