Greater Birmingham Humane Society helps evacuate dogs from Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is helping out our furry friends in Florida. Dozens of dogs are now here in Birmingham after being evacuated from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ian. About 43 dogs from Florida are now in Birmingham and out of harms way. The dogs arrived at the […]
wdhn.com
Central Florida couple finds a place away from Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Here in the Wiregrass, people are finding a safe place to escape Hurricane Ian. Stephanie Rizzo and her fiance left yesterday from their home in Orange County near Orlando, where they are both teachers. They packed an evacuation bag last week and watched as the...
wbrc.com
Refuel Ministries preparing to provide aid as Ian makes landfall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian relief efforts are already underway in Alabama. Refuel Ministries President Darrin Jarvis expects to head to Florida sometime in the next week to cook for both neighbors and first responders. Jarvis is alerting other relief organization partners that his team will be traveling down...
wbrc.com
Alabama helps with the road to recovery following Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida on Wednesday leaving destruction in its path. The category four storm swept over Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Nearly 800 crew members with Alabama Power are now on their way to help with recovery in Savannah. Michelle Tims with Alabama Power said they wanted to make sure Alabama wouldn’t see impacts from Ian before deciding how best to help.
wbrc.com
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
wbrc.com
Alabama Red Cross deploys to Florida to help as Hurricane Ian moves through
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida as a Category 4 storm and thousands of Red Cross employees and volunteers have been deployed to help. The Executive Director of the South Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross was in Orlando Wednesday morning. He, and the thousands of...
Deadly Alligators Could Land On Your Home Due To Storms
In Alabama, we have to worry about severe weather it feels like year-round. One day we can have great weather and the next, we're on alert for possible hurricanes or even tornadoes. With all the preparation we do, there's still one thing we're most likely not getting ready for because...
wbrc.com
How to make your relief donation go further
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our neighbors in Florida are in shock and in need following Hurricane Ian. With inflation soaring and the economy in flux, many are finding fewer bucks in their wallets, but there are a few ways you can ensure your contribution goes farther. First, while you may...
kiss951.com
Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian
The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
WAFF
“They kept saying it was going to come right over us”: Florida evacuees find peace of mind in Cullman
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds over 150 miles per hour. “I had lived in that area for 58 years and I’d never had left a storm before,” Fort White, FL. native Rex Martin said.
wbrc.com
Fall fire season in full swing: Dry October could mean more brush fires for Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) says dozens of fires across our state have burned hundreds of acres over the last few days. Right now, we’re in fall fire season. While these fires aren’t uncommon in our area this time of year, this week they are especially prevalent.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Ian stays to the East; Alabama remains dry
Hurricane Ian's next landfall is expected near Charleston tomorrow. A hurricane warning has been posted for the entire coast of South Carolina. NO RAIN THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Alabama’s weather will stay dry for at least the next seven days. Expect sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. Delightful autumn weather.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Ian brings flooding rains to central Fla.; Pleasant & breezy in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The combination of very low humidity values and breezy conditions will create dangerous fire weather conditions through the end of the week, so outdoor burning should be avoided. Nevertheless, the nice and dry fall weather is expected to continue. Temperatures tomorrow morning will end up chilly...
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
wbrc.com
Clanton Fire Department will soon staff six full-time firefighters
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - More protection for people in Clanton. The Clanton Fire Department will soon be staffed 24 hours a day. The fire chief announced this week that he plans to hire six full-time firefighters. This is in response to increased call volume. The chief said these full-time positions...
Woman stranded in Ft. Myers, Fla. details damage caused by Hurricane Ian
A woman vacationing in Fort Myers, Florida who is now left stranded within the state following a flight cancelation details the surrounding damage from Hurricane Ian describing the collapse of parking structures and extreme wind displacing large pieces of furniture. Sept. 28, 2022.
Hurricane Ian: Here’s how Alabama is helping victims, evacuees as storm nears landfall in Florida
As Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday into Thursday, Alabamians are both heading toward the storm to help victims and animals as others are providing refuge to evacuees in Alabama. The Birmingham-based Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi is sending volunteers and staff to Florida...
apr.org
