Birmingham, AL

Central Florida couple finds a place away from Ian

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Here in the Wiregrass, people are finding a safe place to escape Hurricane Ian. Stephanie Rizzo and her fiance left yesterday from their home in Orange County near Orlando, where they are both teachers. They packed an evacuation bag last week and watched as the...
DOTHAN, AL
Refuel Ministries preparing to provide aid as Ian makes landfall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian relief efforts are already underway in Alabama. Refuel Ministries President Darrin Jarvis expects to head to Florida sometime in the next week to cook for both neighbors and first responders. Jarvis is alerting other relief organization partners that his team will be traveling down...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama helps with the road to recovery following Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida on Wednesday leaving destruction in its path. The category four storm swept over Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Nearly 800 crew members with Alabama Power are now on their way to help with recovery in Savannah. Michelle Tims with Alabama Power said they wanted to make sure Alabama wouldn’t see impacts from Ian before deciding how best to help.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
How to make your relief donation go further

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our neighbors in Florida are in shock and in need following Hurricane Ian. With inflation soaring and the economy in flux, many are finding fewer bucks in their wallets, but there are a few ways you can ensure your contribution goes farther. First, while you may...
FLORIDA STATE
Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian

The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Authority: Ian stays to the East; Alabama remains dry

Hurricane Ian's next landfall is expected near Charleston tomorrow. A hurricane warning has been posted for the entire coast of South Carolina. NO RAIN THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Alabama’s weather will stay dry for at least the next seven days. Expect sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. Delightful autumn weather.
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Fire Department will soon staff six full-time firefighters

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - More protection for people in Clanton. The Clanton Fire Department will soon be staffed 24 hours a day. The fire chief announced this week that he plans to hire six full-time firefighters. This is in response to increased call volume. The chief said these full-time positions...
CLANTON, AL
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
ALABAMA STATE
Rare green puppy born in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
HELENA, AL

