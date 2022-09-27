ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-TV

Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?

NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November

(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Donelon
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
GIBSON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#State Insurance#Insurance Policies#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Americas Insurance Co#Access Home Insurance Co#Fednat Insurance Co
KPLC TV

Louisiana sends help to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, Governor John Bel Edwards has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and offered assistance and resources to aid the people of Florida. Resources are already en route, and preparations are underway for additional assistance once damage assessments have begun. “Louisiana knows...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Marijuana laws expanding cannabis access cause confusion in Louisiana medical community

Louisiana's accelerating medical marijuana expansion designed by lawmakers to expand access and affordability for patients is moving faster than the medical community can keep up. That became clear during the most recent hearing of the Medical Marijuana Commission where healthcare professionals expressed confusion about new laws allowing nurse practitioners to...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy