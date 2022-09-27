Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?
NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
fox8live.com
Fallout from Hurricane Ian is expected to worsen Louisiana’s insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The toll of mega storm Ian will go well beyond Florida. Damage caused by the hurricane in southwest Florida is expected to make the insurance crisis in Louisiana worse. Stephen Lovecchio is a branch owner with TWFG Insurance. “It is also going to hurt specifically a...
L'Observateur
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
How Hurricane Ian could impact Louisiana's insurance crisis, and what to do
NEW ORLEANS — While Hurricane Ian won’t hit Louisiana, it may make the ongoing insurance crisis in Louisiana even worse. It comes as a ninth insurance company in Louisiana announced this week that it is leaving the state. “It is truly a crisis,” Thomas Hymel, owner and producer...
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
wwno.org
Louisiana ranks 4th in the nation for industrial water pollution, new report says
Louisiana allows more toxic chemicals to enter its waterways than most of the country, landing among the top-five states in a new analysis from three national environmental advocacy groups. In 2020, industrial facilities released more than 11 million pounds of harmful substances into state waters, the fourth highest in the...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why is Louisiana turning its back on proven reforms to reduce recidivism?
I was impressed by the observations of Edward S. Shihadeh, LSU professor of criminology and sociology, in his piece, “Don’t Let Criminal Justice Reform Be COVID Casualty.”. Shihadeh provides crisp historical analysis of crime waves and effective criminal justice methods to address these problems. He notes the links...
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
Ninth insurance company goes under
Fednat Insurance Co. has canceled more than 13,000 policies in Louisiana, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
fox8live.com
Louisiana oyster growers bitterly oppose Louisiana’s largest coastal project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South of Empire near the barrier islands, Nathan Jurisich mans the controls of one of his family’s oyster boats as it scrapes the water bottom. “There’s not too many of us left,” said the 30-year-old Jurisich, a fourth-generation oysterman in a business many young people now avoid.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Will there be a Louisiana Senate debate? Candidate calls Kennedy chicken
Will Louisiana voters have a chance to see the top candidates in the state's Nov. 8 U.S. Senate election engage on issues with each other on a debate stage?. So far, the answer is no. Council for a Better Louisiana President Barry Erwin said Thursday CABL canceled its Oct. 20...
KPLC TV
Louisiana sends help to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, Governor John Bel Edwards has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and offered assistance and resources to aid the people of Florida. Resources are already en route, and preparations are underway for additional assistance once damage assessments have begun. “Louisiana knows...
The Deepest Lake in Louisiana Isn’t the Lake You’re Thinking
Louisiana has some wonderful lakes, but most of them aren't very deep, relatively speaking. Toledo Bend, on the Louisiana border with Texas, might just be the state's best-known lake, but is it the deepest? Is White Lake the deepest? Lake Pontchartrain?. The answer will surprise you - if only for...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
Report: Louisiana 4th highest in nation for volume of toxic chemicals found in waterways
A new report is shedding light on just how polluted Louisiana's waterways are. The report from Environment America says Louisiana is fourth highest in the nation for volume of toxic chemicals found in our waterways. It adds over 11,000,000 pounds of toxic chemicals are dumped into our waters.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Marijuana laws expanding cannabis access cause confusion in Louisiana medical community
Louisiana's accelerating medical marijuana expansion designed by lawmakers to expand access and affordability for patients is moving faster than the medical community can keep up. That became clear during the most recent hearing of the Medical Marijuana Commission where healthcare professionals expressed confusion about new laws allowing nurse practitioners to...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Superintendent of Education speaks at Republican Women of Bossier meeting
On Tuesday, September 27, the The Republican Women of Bossier hosted Louisiana Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley, as the speaker for their monthly meeting. The club asked Dr. Brumley to discuss matters regarding the state of education in Louisiana. In his opening remarks, Dr. Brumley discussed 2022 LEAP scores...
