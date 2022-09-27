Zero Motorcycles has been a top player in the electric two-wheeler market for quite some time now, and its stronghold is only getting better. This is because the American EV giant has now joined hands with India’s Hero MotoCorp with the main aim of this tie-up being co-development of electric motorcycles. Hero, one of the largest motorcycle companies in the world, has also announced an investment of up to $60 million in the American company. Here's how each company benefits from the tie-up.

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO