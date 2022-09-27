Read full article on original website
Man charged in deadly St. Louis barbershop shooting
ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly barbershop shooting in south St. Louis earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Tiron Bell, 31, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm in the investigation. Police said a man walked...
ktvo.com
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
Jeep service receipt leads police to St. Louis murder suspect
A Jeep service receipt helped authorities track down a recent St. Louis murder suspect.
22-year-old man is found fatally shot in vehicle Thursday evening
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old St. Louis man. Police said Jaran Rogers was found dead in a vehicle at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Kennerly Avenue in north St. Louis. Rogers had suffered...
Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
Trio, including brother and sister, charged in Baden drive-by murder
A brother and sister are among three people charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that happened last month in north St. Louis City.
After almost 5 years, human remains found in St. Louis are identified
ST. LOUIS — In 2017, human remains were discovered in the backyard of a vacant building in the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue in St. Louis. At the time, the medical examiner was unable to determine the person's sex, age or race based on the condition of the remains.
KMOV
Man gunned down in Hamilton Heights neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in north St. Louis. The shooting happened just past 2:30 a.m. Friday inside a home in the 1300 block of Temple Place near Page Blvd in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police said a man was shot and killed.
recordpatriot.com
Granite City woman faces felony DUI charge
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday with felony DUI after an incident in Granite City earlier that day. Audrey G. Altmeyer, 27, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
Man shot and killed inside Grove neighborhood barbershop
A man is in custody Thursday morning after a deadly shooting at the SouthSide Barber and Beauty Salon in the Grove neighborhood.
Man shot to death Wednesday at barbershop in The Grove, 1 in custody
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at a barbershop in The Grove. Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Devin Trice of St. Louis. St. Louis police said the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday inside Southside Barber and...
KMOV
Police identify man killed inside barbershop in The Grove
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Unlock the hidden secrets of St. Louis's most famous families. This exquisite property has also been home to some of the most well-known St. Louis Families including members of the Wright, Lemp, and Lamberts. With its hand-carved millwork, grand parlor, large dining room, paneled library, Chinese-themed solarium, and prohibition-ready rathskeller, the original features of this home make it remarkable.
Police investigate deadly shooting at a barbershop in The Grove
A deadly shooting at a barber shop Wednesday near Manchester and Tower Grove avenues led to one man in police custody.
recordpatriot.com
Federal marshals find, arrest sought Jerseyville man
ST. LOUIS — A Jerseyville man for whom authorities were offering a $3,000 reward has been captured. Federal marshals took Devin A. Krueger, 26, of Jerseyville into custody Wednesday, according to Jersey County Sheriff's Department. Krueger, 26, was wanted on multiple felony warrants from Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Greene...
KMOV
Man found dead from gunshot in Greater Ville neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police said. The man, between 30 and 40 years old, was found in a backyard in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand just after 4 p.m. He had been shot in the back of the head.
KMOV
St. Charles’ mother fights for her daughter amidst international child abduction case
St. Charles' mother fights for her daughter amidst international child abduction case
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man allegedly steals motorcycle from another man in Hillsboro
A 36-year-old St. Louis man allegedly threatened another man with a gun before taking the victim’s 2006 Suzuki motorcycle from outside a home in the 4900 block of Jarvis Road north of Hillsboro, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said he rode to the house at...
School bus accident in north St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — There is a school bus crash at Emerson ave and Thekla ave. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox helicopter was above the scene. Currently, there is an ambulance at the scene. A number of cars, but the bus has stopped and there is a number of people standing outside of bus.
Frightening week of threats locks down an Illinois high school
Cahokia High School spent its fourth consecutive day on lockdown after a frightening week of threats.
Officer beaten during escape attempt at St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center
Authorities have confirmed to FOX 2 News that a staff member was severely beaten during an attempted mass escape at the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday night.
