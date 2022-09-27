ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police said. The man, between 30 and 40 years old, was found in a backyard in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand just after 4 p.m. He had been shot in the back of the head.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO