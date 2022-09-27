ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Man charged in deadly St. Louis barbershop shooting

ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly barbershop shooting in south St. Louis earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Tiron Bell, 31, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm in the investigation. Police said a man walked...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktvo.com

Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend

(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
BONNE TERRE, MO
5 On Your Side

Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man gunned down in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in north St. Louis. The shooting happened just past 2:30 a.m. Friday inside a home in the 1300 block of Temple Place near Page Blvd in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police said a man was shot and killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Granite City woman faces felony DUI charge

EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday with felony DUI after an incident in Granite City earlier that day. Audrey G. Altmeyer, 27, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Police identify man killed inside barbershop in The Grove

SAINT LOUIS, MO
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Federal marshals find, arrest sought Jerseyville man

ST. LOUIS — A Jerseyville man for whom authorities were offering a $3,000 reward has been captured. Federal marshals took Devin A. Krueger, 26, of Jerseyville into custody Wednesday, according to Jersey County Sheriff's Department. Krueger, 26, was wanted on multiple felony warrants from Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Greene...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man found dead from gunshot in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police said. The man, between 30 and 40 years old, was found in a backyard in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand just after 4 p.m. He had been shot in the back of the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Charles’ mother fights for her daughter amidst international child abduction case

SAINT LOUIS, MO
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

School bus accident in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — There is a school bus crash at Emerson ave and Thekla ave. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox helicopter was above the scene. Currently, there is an ambulance at the scene. A number of cars, but the bus has stopped and there is a number of people standing outside of bus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

