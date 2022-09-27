Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Ian moves to the Carolinas as South Florida sees sunshine this weekend
Ian is moving toward the Carolina coast after devastating Florida. South Florida is expected to see sunshine throughout the weekend.
WPBF News 25
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph
Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. Hurricane Ian made landfall again with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, South Carolina. The storm is producing life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds as flash flooding lashes the Carolinas. According to the National...
WPBF News 25
Red Cross, Feeding South Florida racing to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Many organizations across South Florida are jumping in tosend supplies and assistance to the hurricane-ravaged West Coast. Feeding South Florida is steadily preparing meals to send to those hard hit areas. Workers and volunteers in the Boynton Beach warehouse were packing up food, water...
WPBF News 25
WATCH: An aerial look at the damages across Southwest Florida
Video above: A look at the damages across Southwest Florida. Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning as Central Florida experienced massive amounts of rain. The hurricane – one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. – made landfall as a Category 4 storm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
FDEM: Hurricane Ian death toll at 1 confirmed, 20 unconfirmed
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida emergency officials say the death toll during Hurricane Ian is 21 - with 1 confirmed as storm-related and 20 still being determined. Those deaths are in Polk, Charlotte and Collier counties. Officials said there are at least 10,000 people unaccounted for Southwest Florida, which includes...
WPBF News 25
South Florida food banks already on scene to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The images from Florida’s west coast can be hard to watch. Hurricane Ian devastated much of the area. And organizations in south Florida were preparing to help even before Ian made landfall. “We are a very nimble and determined network,” said Paco Velez, the...
WPBF News 25
Just how big is Hurricane Ian? Video from space station shows incredible size, scope
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Just how big is Hurricane Ian?. NASA cameras on the International Space Station show the incredible size and scope of the Category 4 storm as it made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida. The new video taken Wednesday shows dense and swirling clouds, all completely obscuring...
WPBF News 25
FPL gives update to Florida residents as crews restore power, assess damage from Ian
Video above: Latest weather forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. Florida Power & Light is holding a news conference less than a day after Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm. FPL Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy will discuss how the company is restoring power across the state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPBF News 25
'We've seen life-threatening storm surge': DeSantis gives update after Hurricane Ian makes landfall as Category 4 storm
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an...
WPBF News 25
VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond
Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
WPBF News 25
Hurricane Ian makes landfall as "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm
LIVE: Continues coverage on Hurricane Ian from WPBF. Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa at 3:05 p.m. as a Category 4 storm. It is bringing "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula," according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is rapidly intensifying and winds...
WPBF News 25
Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida
ASTOR, Fla. — An alligator was caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters in Lake County, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brings major flooding to parts of the state on Wednesday. The video above, taken by WESH’s Marlei Martinez, shows an alligator about 9 or 10 feet long in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPBF News 25
GALLERY: Hurricane Ian causes tornadoes, flooding across South Florida
Video above: "Catastrophic" storm surge in Fort Myers. Hurricane Ian is bringing "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula," according to the National Hurricane Center. For the latest tracks, maps and models, click here. The storm is bringing severe weather to South Florida Wednesday and Thursday.
WPBF News 25
Video: Airplane overturned by likely tornado as Hurricane Ian bears down
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A likely tornado flipped an airplane Tuesday as isolated tornadoes are spinning off well ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida. The likely tornado damaged small planes and a hangar at the North Perry Airport, west of Hollywood along the Atlantic coast. More than 200,000...
WPBF News 25
'Now is the time to hunker down': DeSantis addresses Floridians as Ian becomes Category 4 hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Tallahasse Wednesday as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian. Right now, the entire state is under a state of emergency. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Parts of...
WPBF News 25
President Joe Biden approves Florida Disaster Declaration
Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. President Joe Biden approved Florida's Disaster Declaration Thursday morning and ordered federal aid to help local recovery efforts from Ian. Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning...
Comments / 0