Florida State

WPBF News 25

WATCH: An aerial look at the damages across Southwest Florida

Video above: A look at the damages across Southwest Florida. Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning as Central Florida experienced massive amounts of rain. The hurricane – one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. – made landfall as a Category 4 storm...
FLORIDA STATE
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Sunset, FL
State
Florida State
WPBF News 25

FDEM: Hurricane Ian death toll at 1 confirmed, 20 unconfirmed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida emergency officials say the death toll during Hurricane Ian is 21 - with 1 confirmed as storm-related and 20 still being determined. Those deaths are in Polk, Charlotte and Collier counties. Officials said there are at least 10,000 people unaccounted for Southwest Florida, which includes...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond

Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian makes landfall as "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm

LIVE: Continues coverage on Hurricane Ian from WPBF. Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa at 3:05 p.m. as a Category 4 storm. It is bringing "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula," according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is rapidly intensifying and winds...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

GALLERY: Hurricane Ian causes tornadoes, flooding across South Florida

Video above: "Catastrophic" storm surge in Fort Myers. Hurricane Ian is bringing "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula," according to the National Hurricane Center. For the latest tracks, maps and models, click here. The storm is bringing severe weather to South Florida Wednesday and Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Video: Airplane overturned by likely tornado as Hurricane Ian bears down

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A likely tornado flipped an airplane Tuesday as isolated tornadoes are spinning off well ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida. The likely tornado damaged small planes and a hangar at the North Perry Airport, west of Hollywood along the Atlantic coast. More than 200,000...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

President Joe Biden approves Florida Disaster Declaration

Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. President Joe Biden approved Florida's Disaster Declaration Thursday morning and ordered federal aid to help local recovery efforts from Ian. Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning...
FLORIDA STATE

