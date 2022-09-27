Dump truck smacking overpass shut down part of Florida’s Turnpike for hours

A dump truck hit a Sheridan Street overpass Tuesday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol said, and the ensuing safety check had northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike shut down for a few hours.

The dump truck smacked the overpass at about 1:26 p.m. and shutdown happened around 2:20 p.m., about an hour before the usual start to rush hour. But with northbound traffic being herded off at Hollywood Boulevard, the usual backups were early and elongated.

The Broward County Highway Bridge and Maintenance Division checked the overpass, before all lanes were reopened in both directions around 6 p.m.

But drivers aren’t fully in the clear from delays and road dangerous as the Florida Highway Patrol warned of extreme flooding in some areas of the turnpike as Florida begins to feel the effects of Hurricane Ian.

