Dump truck smacking overpass shut down part of Florida’s Turnpike for hours

By David J. Neal, Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A dump truck hit a Sheridan Street overpass Tuesday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol said, and the ensuing safety check had northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike shut down for a few hours.

The dump truck smacked the overpass at about 1:26 p.m. and shutdown happened around 2:20 p.m., about an hour before the usual start to rush hour. But with northbound traffic being herded off at Hollywood Boulevard, the usual backups were early and elongated.

The Broward County Highway Bridge and Maintenance Division checked the overpass, before all lanes were reopened in both directions around 6 p.m.

But drivers aren’t fully in the clear from delays and road dangerous as the Florida Highway Patrol warned of extreme flooding in some areas of the turnpike as Florida begins to feel the effects of Hurricane Ian.

READ MORE HERE: Two tornadoes tear through Broward, while Ian hounds Florida as a major hurricane

The traffic backup as the Florida’s Turnpike is shut down on the northbound side at Hollywood Boulevard on Sept. 27. Florida Department of Transportation

Mike Finotti
3d ago

Shut the bridge, leave the TP open, if it didn't fall on impact it's not going to fall. Check it later.

NBC Miami

Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian

South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH

A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
nypressnews.com

Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas

A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
flkeysnews.com

While Hurricane Ian raged, Florida Keys deputies dealt with a murder and a kidnapping

As Florida Keys sheriff’s deputies braced for Hurricane Ian this week, they also had to deal with the murder of a man and the kidnapping of a toddler. Monroe County detectives arrested 42-year-old Shane Wellington Wilson on a homicide charge in the death of William Shook, who was found unresponsive and critically injured lying among shopping carts in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Big Pine Key two days earlier.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

