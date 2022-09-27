Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Related
Tacos y Más: A brisket-Mexican food combo that draws crowds to north Houston
La Cruda Brand BBQ partners with Manuel's for weekend-only smoked brisket enchiladas and more.
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold
If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
KHOU
Esther's Cajun Soul Food and Café serves up a new location
HOUSTON — Esther's Cajun Soul Food and Café recently opened up their third location with something the other locations don't have!. For more information, visit https://www.estherscajunsoul.com or follow them on Instagram @EsthersCajunCafe. Esther's Cajun Soul Food and Cafe's newest location:. 5007 North Shepherd. Houston, TX 77018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston
The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
MySanAntonio
Longest bar in Texas opens for business. That's a lot of pints...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the latest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands area is now home to the longest bar in Texas. The bar also boasts 10,000 square feet of interior space, an 18,000-square-foot patio and can accommodate up...
The best coffee in Texas can be found in Houston, Food & Wine says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab a latte, an iced coffee, or if you like it black that's cool too, there's no wrong way to celebrate National Coffee Day.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Heights Boulevard gem on market for $2M; See inside home bedecked with stained glass
HOUSTON – One of the great joys of living in Houston is a walk down Heights Boulevard, looking at all the grand homes lining the well-known thoroughfare. Now, one of those gems -- on a double lot -- is for sale. The 1889 stunner at 1824 Heights Boulevard is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
You're guaranteed to see spirits on this haunted Houston pub crawl
HOUSTON — A city as old as Houston has plenty of history and with history comes mystery. "A ghost story is what you believe," said Curtis Barber, the lead Texas guide for Nightly Spirits, a haunted bar crawl experience. "It’s still open today and run by his son Mike...
How two Houstonians transformed an old horse trailer into a mobile bar
After painstaking renovations, the vintage vehicle is wheeling cocktails across town as Hauling Happy Hour.
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items
The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Kirby Ice House in The Woodlands boasts the longest bar in Texas
The Houston mini-chain's third location boasts a bar spanning 141 feet.
cw39.com
Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
Katy is now home to Pucci Cafe, a luxury dog restaurant and boutique
The pet-friendly spot at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch offers gourmet food and a dog bakery.
Click2Houston.com
Meet the Sugar Land Woman Who Had a Generator Installed In Just 9 Days
HOUSTON – Pam Liedy is a first responder. She can’t leave town when disaster hits which is why a generator is a must for her home, and she found one fast with Generator Industries. Dennis Hart is Lead design Consultant with Generator Industries. He says customers should expect...
papercitymag.com
Houston Designer Opens a New Brick and Mortar Store With Furniture and Plant Power — Mary Patton Is On a Vintage Roll
Interior designer Mary Patton opened her furniture/design boutique on Bissonnet in September. (Photo by Shelby Hodge) Only weeks after she opened up shop on Bissonnet in West University, designer Mary Patton is on a roll. She is welcoming clients to Mary Patton Design who have seen her sign as they course along the much-traveled East-West artery in Houston. She is completing plans for a pop-up at Badar Ranch during the Round Top antiques show. And among her clients is Jackson & Company’s Milton Townsend, a story unto itself.
Houston Chronicle
Why Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery is expanding into the cannabis business
8th Wonder Brewery, one of Houston's very first craft breweries, is officially making moves into another industry: cannabis. The company announced it was partnering with Bayou City Hemp to create 8th Wonder Cannabis, a new brand and dispensary dedicated to all things hemp-derived. "Cannabis is going to be featured in...
Is Houston too big? Comedian Kevonstage thinks so and TikTok agrees
Kevin 'Kevonstage' Fredericks went on a rant about the Bayou City's expansive highway system and traffic congestion.
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0