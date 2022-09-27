ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Narcity USA

This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
KATY, TX
KHOU

Esther's Cajun Soul Food and Café serves up a new location

HOUSTON — Esther's Cajun Soul Food and Café recently opened up their third location with something the other locations don't have!. For more information, visit https://www.estherscajunsoul.com or follow them on Instagram @EsthersCajunCafe. Esther's Cajun Soul Food and Cafe's newest location:. 5007 North Shepherd. Houston, TX 77018.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
icytales.com

8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston

The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Longest bar in Texas opens for business. That's a lot of pints...

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the latest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands area is now home to the longest bar in Texas. The bar also boasts 10,000 square feet of interior space, an 18,000-square-foot patio and can accommodate up...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Community Impact Houston

Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items

The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
CYPRESS, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Designer Opens a New Brick and Mortar Store With Furniture and Plant Power — Mary Patton Is On a Vintage Roll

Interior designer Mary Patton opened her furniture/design boutique on Bissonnet in September. (Photo by Shelby Hodge) Only weeks after she opened up shop on Bissonnet in West University, designer Mary Patton is on a roll. She is welcoming clients to Mary Patton Design who have seen her sign as they course along the much-traveled East-West artery in Houston. She is completing plans for a pop-up at Badar Ranch during the Round Top antiques show. And among her clients is Jackson & Company’s Milton Townsend, a story unto itself.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Why Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery is expanding into the cannabis business

8th Wonder Brewery, one of Houston's very first craft breweries, is officially making moves into another industry: cannabis. The company announced it was partnering with Bayou City Hemp to create 8th Wonder Cannabis, a new brand and dispensary dedicated to all things hemp-derived. "Cannabis is going to be featured in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure

HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

