Dime Gears up for the Chilly Fall With Its Second Drop of the Season
Fresh off of the return of their major open skate event, Dime Glory Challenge that took the world by storm in Montreal earlier this month, Dime is back with its second drop for the Fall 2022 season. As we inch closer to October and the cooler weather, Dime wants you...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
Latest adidas adiFOM Q Releases in Shades of Grey
Continues its foray into the clog trend with a new release of its adiFOM Q. In recent weeks, the German sportswear giant has been busy releasing more colorways of the new silhouette including, “Black Carbon” and “Wonder White” as well as the “White/Orange” and “Grey/Orange.” The silhouette appears to take inspiration from a soccer boot and holds similarity to the YEEZY Foam Runners with its breathable design.
Nike Gives the Dunk Low a Regal Blue and Black "Game Royal" Makeover
Has unveiled a brand new “Game Royal” iteration for its Dunk Low silhouette. Crafted with leather, the women’s exclusive is offered with a stark black base that’s complemented by blue overlays and a clean white panel swoosh. Traditional Nike detailing can also be found on the tongue tag, embroidered heel logo and grey-printed insoles. The shoe rests on a matching white midsole and blue outsole, with blue laces to give the model a clean finish.
Suicoke Welcomes the FUROSHIKI "Futon" to Its FW22 Fold
With Suicoke, the drive for fostering new ways to elevate footwear silhouettes is constant. Whether it be the brand’s signature sandal models or collaborative Vibram shoes, the products typically center on forward-facing designs. To further this cadence, Suicoke introduces the new FUROSHIKI silhouette into its Fall/Winter 2022 fold. The...
Malbon Golf and New Balance Unveil the Latest 997G
The latest colorway of the Malbon Golf x New Balance 997G has arrived, welcome news for fans of past iterations of the shoe. Aesthetically, the shoes come dressed in neutral shades of cream and gray along with black piping and accents, white laces and lining. A gum colored sole gives a nod to both brands’ heavy skate influence, and Malbon logos are placed along the heel, tongue and insole.
Satisfy Swathes norda's 001 Trail Runner in Shimmering Silver
Satisfy and norda first joined forces back in July — creating a peace-and-silence-themed “Jadeite” take on the 001 trail runner — and now they’re heading back to the great outdoors with their second effort, a shimmering silver-swathed iteration of the 001. It’s as fast as a speeding bullet, twice as stylish and even sets foot in the world of web3 though a unique “token” program.
CFCL’s New Collection Presented a Range of Volumes for Spring/Summer 2023
Designed by Yusuke Takahashi – formerly of ISSEY MIYAKE MEN – the new collection from Clothing For Contemporary Life (CFCL) presented a range of volumes for Spring/Summer 2023. Marked as “Vol. 5” for the brand, the new collection centered around the color blue and contrasting proportions (extended, inflated...
Maison Margiela Launches Its Reebok Classic Leather and the Club C "Memory Of" V2 Collabs
One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the x Stüssy cap and Chrome Hearts tees, HBX Archives is back with a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items for week 89. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion...
Kevin Abstract Steps Behind the Lens for Holiday’s New “MELTDOWN” Lookbook
Always on the verge of creativity and distinguished visuals, Kevin Abstract has built a name for himself – in and out of music – when it comes to aesthetics. As he continues to push the envelope forward for the next generation, he’s stepped behind the lens for Holiday’s new “MELTDOWN” Lookbook, delivering a fiery glimpse into partner Nick Holiday’s brand offerings for Fall/Winter 2022.
Nike Air Max Plus "Black Reflective" Releases With Toggle Lacing
Is gearing up for the Fall outdoor trekking with the new release of the Air Max Plus. The new iteration of the popular silhouette sees the Air Max Plus arrive in a sleek, all-black similar to the “Triple Black” color blocking. The shoe is constructed in a mix of modified mesh materials combined with suede overlays for an elevated look. The highlight of the shoe is the lacing, which appears to utilize the toggle system. 3M reflective detailing allows the shoe to be visible when going on night runs or walks. The speckled laces provide cage-like imagery around the upper, while the air units are visible on the sole.
Isabel Marant SS23 Was a Throwback to Her '90s Debut
Since launching her eponymous label in 1994, Isabel Marant has embarked on a journey to create her ideal Marant personality — bold yet summoned by hints of grunge and bohemian chic. The designer’s laidback approach is constantly at the fore, and season after season, Marant proves effortlessly cool style is here to stay.
AMBUSH®’s FW22 Campaign Captures the Mystical Allure of Space
Back in February of this year, Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® put on its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show that revealed of past and future. Now the brand has revealed its accompanying campaign that fuses the garments’ strength with the mystical allure of space. Shrouded in brooding shades of black...
Nike SB Dunk Low Gets Hit With Black Uppers and Gum Bottoms
There’s plenty to look forward to in the coming months from and its SB label, most of which fall in line with its collaborative category such as its projects with HUF, Why So Sad? and Concepts. Adding to the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 range, the Swoosh is putting the team-ups to rest for a brief moment and bringing light to a new inline “Black/Gum” colorway.
Nike Air Presto Surfaces in "Tour Yellow"
Following the release of a “Tie-Dye” pack, the Air Presto silhouette now returns in a New York taxi-like “Tour Yellow” colorway. The upcoming offering features a yellow neoprene base with black embroidery across the toe box and tongue tab. The toe cap and lace cage are...
Maison Valentino Launches Unapologetically Daring Pink PP Collection
Radicalism in fashion has skyrocketed in the past few years, inaugurating a moment in time where maximalism is welcomed with open arms. Trends are becoming bigger and bolder, vibrant palettes are being embraced by countless fashion houses, and daring silhouettes are taking over the mainstream. Valentino’s Pink PP Collection, guided by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, captures this moment in time and commemorates it through a monochromatic approach.
Steven Harrington Partners with Crocs on a Psychedelic "Quickstrike" Clog
BE@RBRICK’s, stacking chairs, skateparks, statues — you can add Crocs to Steven Harrington’s universe of collaborations. The Los Angeles-based artist recently took to Instagram to announce the limited capsule, dubbed “Quickstrike.”. While some Croc collabs feature a pared back approach, Harrington opts to drench this iteration...
Sneaker Designer Donny the Dybbuk Accuses adidas of Copying Work
Amidst its feud with Ye and uncertain future with YEEZY, is now being accused of copying designs. Taking to Instagram, sneaker designer Donny the Dybbuk launched accusations that point toward the German sportswear company stealing his work for an adidas Nizza release. The post highlights how the Three Stripes drip...
Yohji Yamamoto’s Tattered Elegance Set a Halfway Mark for Paris’ SS23 Collections
For years, Yohji Yamamoto has continued to push the envelope for what ready-to-wear means in men’s and women’s clothing; jarring and incomprehensible to some, while decadent and understanding to others. For Spring/Summer 2023 the legendary designer presented a variegated assortment of all-black runway looks – all perfectly stitched together with varying degrees of layering and intricacy – which set a halfway mark for Paris’ SS23 collections.
