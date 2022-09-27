ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Central Michigan Life

CMU administrators address racist message written outside student's dorm

In an email letter to the Central Michigan University community, President Bob Davies and other campus leaders said a "racist remark" was written outside a student's dorm room on their message board on Sept. 28. "This act targeted a Woman of Color and involved language that carries storied, historical nuances...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
BAY COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State University#Vanderbilt University#Central Michigan Life#Cmu
TheHorse.com

Michigan Quarter Horse Positive for Strangles

On Sept. 23, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed a Quarter Horse cross yearling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with nasal discharge and coughing starting on Sept. 1 and is recovering. Within the previous month, a new horse had been purchased and added to the herd. Two other horses on the property have been exposed and are suspected positive.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Fluresh to open provisioning center in Big Rapids

Grand Rapids-based Fluresh continues its expansion of recreational cannabis retail offerings across the state with the announcement of a new provisioning center opening in Big Rapids. The 2,730 SF store, located at 520 South Third Avenue, Big Rapids, MI 49307, opened recently and will hold a grand opening event Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
abc12.com

Nexteer Automotive planning $51 million project at Saginaw County plant

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan economic development funds will help secure a $51 million investment into Nexteer Automotive's sprawling plant outside Saginaw. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $25.5 million grant on Tuesday for the project, which will help retain 1,100 jobs at the factory on M-46 in Buena Vista Township. The grant money comes from the CARES Act.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police investigating threat against Alma High School

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Alma Police Department is investigating a threat made against Alma High School. An anonymous tip regarding a threat of school violence at the school was made through OK2SAY on Thursday, Sept. 22, police said. The Alma Police Department worked with the school administration on the...
ALMA, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

State approves $25.5 million in pandemic relief funds for Nexteer jobs in Saginaw

Nexteer Automotive Corp. will get $25.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding and $2.3 million in tax breaks to keep 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista Township. The funds were approved Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Michigan Strategic Fund. The incentives are intended to sway the Auburn Hills-based auto supplier to invest up to $312 million over the next 10 years to prepare its plant for electric vehicle production while maintaining its gas engine business, according to an MEDC briefing memo.
SAGINAW, MI
My Magic GR

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

CMU volleyball rebounds on night two versus Toledo

After suffering its first Mid-American Conference loss, Central Michigan volleyball (10-5, 3-1) came into night two against Toledo (10-5, 3-1) looking for revenge. Ultimately, the Chippewas rounded out the two-game stand against the Rockets with a 3-1 victory (25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16) on Friday. “I think one of the things...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director

Michigan State Police sent reports on an alleged assault by Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini to prosecutors for review of possible charges. Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director. On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay...
BAY CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Pickard Road fatal victim identified

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office identified the 75-year-old Stanwood woman killed in a Tuesday evening accident just northwest of Mt. Pleasant. Ruth Tebo was identified as the woman driving a 2017 Ford Escape in the 2200 block of East Pickard Road in Union Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her car veered off the road and hit two parked cars in a driveway, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Main.
STANWOOD, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: No one injured in school bus crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - No injuries were reported during a crash involving a school bus in Isabella County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Winn Road in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township. A Beal City school bus was stopped with its red lights activated when it was rear-ended by...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU soccer shut out by Bowling Green State

On a crisp fall Thursday night in Mount Pleasant, Central Michigan soccer was shut out by the Bowling Green State Falcons 2-0. The Falcons were on a mission to secure a win after tying their last two matchups with Toledo and Western Michigan. As the sun set into the distance,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy