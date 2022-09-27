ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
footballscoop.com

How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma

The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
NORMAN, OK
kmaland.com

Kansas State lands 2023 commit

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State basketball received a commitment from 2023 prospect Macaleab Rich. Rich -- a prospect from East St. Louis, Illinois -- chose the Wildcats over offers from Illinios-Chicago, Missouri, Ole Miss and Bradley. Rich is the No. 3 ranked prospect in Illinois. He's the third commit to K-State's...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe

Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
OLPE, KS
KSNT News

Emporia School Board issues statement on football team investigation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Wednesday night meeting of the Emporia School Board touched on the ongoing investigation into the Emporia High School’s football team. During the meeting, Board of Education President Leslie Seeley gave the following statement regarding the parent’s concerns about the allegations of misconduct against the football team: The district continues to work […]
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
esubulletin.com

DEVELOPING: Emporia State starts suspending academic programs

This is a developing list that will be updated as The Bulletin confirms suspended programs. If you or your professor receive an email letting you know that your program has been suspended, please reach out to The Bulletin. Department chairs and academic advisers began communicating via email which programs will...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Snyder
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Davey O'brien
WIBW

Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 25

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, Alta Vista, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JOSE DAVID...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after shots were fired in Southwest Topeka and the suspect was found over the weekend. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Justin Ryan Russell, 41, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25, after a shooting in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
TOPEKA, KS
littleapplepost.com

Silage chopper total loss in Riley Co. fire

On Tuesday afternoon, Riley County Fire District #1 was notified of a vehicle fire located near Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road in northern Riley County. Volunteer fire fighters found a John Deere silage chopper on fire when they arrived on scene. Fire crews extinguished the fire in an...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Bowling#American Football#College Football#The Kansas State Wildcats
WIBW

Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy