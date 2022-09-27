Read full article on original website
Related
footballscoop.com
How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
kmaland.com
Kansas State lands 2023 commit
(Manhattan) -- Kansas State basketball received a commitment from 2023 prospect Macaleab Rich. Rich -- a prospect from East St. Louis, Illinois -- chose the Wildcats over offers from Illinios-Chicago, Missouri, Ole Miss and Bradley. Rich is the No. 3 ranked prospect in Illinois. He's the third commit to K-State's...
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
Emporia School Board issues statement on football team investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Wednesday night meeting of the Emporia School Board touched on the ongoing investigation into the Emporia High School’s football team. During the meeting, Board of Education President Leslie Seeley gave the following statement regarding the parent’s concerns about the allegations of misconduct against the football team: The district continues to work […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
esubulletin.com
DEVELOPING: Emporia State starts suspending academic programs
This is a developing list that will be updated as The Bulletin confirms suspended programs. If you or your professor receive an email letting you know that your program has been suspended, please reach out to The Bulletin. Department chairs and academic advisers began communicating via email which programs will...
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
WIBW
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
Riley County Arrest Report September 25
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, Alta Vista, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JOSE DAVID...
WIBW
One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after shots were fired in Southwest Topeka and the suspect was found over the weekend. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Justin Ryan Russell, 41, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25, after a shooting in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
littleapplepost.com
Silage chopper total loss in Riley Co. fire
On Tuesday afternoon, Riley County Fire District #1 was notified of a vehicle fire located near Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road in northern Riley County. Volunteer fire fighters found a John Deere silage chopper on fire when they arrived on scene. Fire crews extinguished the fire in an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
Comments / 0