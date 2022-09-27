ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard, OK

School bus crashes into river with students on board

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago

LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard.

Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqIX2_0iCVuF9r00

When the accident happened, there were seven students on the bus as well as the driver, KVLY reported. When officers arrived, two students were on the embankment while the other students and driver were still in the vehicle.

In an updated news release Tuesday, deputies said that the school district had given investigators the in-bus video footage.

The driver of the bus, identified as Andy Bunn, 62, had minor injuries, KVRR reported. Two students were taken to hospitals by ambulance, while a third was flown to a hospital. None of the injuries were described as life-threatening.

Deputies said they are working to determine how the accident happened, and no determination has yet been made referencing citations or criminal charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Bville
3d ago

Those drivers need to be given pay raises. They put their lives on the line every day to make sure poor kids have a safe way to go to school everyday.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone

A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
CLEVELAND, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
Cass County, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Leonard, OK
City
Enderlin, ND
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Cass County, ND
Accidents
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash on 71st and Yale leaves one person dead

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue Wednesday night. TPD said a sedan was stopped at a red light on 71st heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed. It pushed the victim’s vehicle into the intersection.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man In Custody After Deadly Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police say one person is in custody after a deadly overnight crash near 71st and Yale. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who officers say was speeding, slammed into the back of the victim's car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kvly#Cox Media Group
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County

One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
97X

Two Arrested After Oklahoma Man Parks in Handicap Parking Spot

Tulsa police say a man parked in a handicap spot led to the drug trafficking arrest of two people on Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department say they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45pm after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot, where he was smoking what the caller thought might be methamphetamine.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News On 6

ORU Student, Soccer Player Killed In Overnight Crash

Tulsa Police have confirmed that an ORU student was killed in an overnight crash near 71st and Yale. The victim's identity has been confirmed to be Eugene Quaynor, who played soccer for the university. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say Quaynor was stopped...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police searching for suspect following shooting at Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man after they say he shot and killed his stepfather at a north Tulsa apartment complex overnight. Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a stepfather and stepson at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, near East John Hope Franklin Boulevard and MLK Jr. Boulevard. A shooting call then came in at the same address.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police take homicide suspect into custody in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a homicide suspect after police evacuated a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of him Friday morning. According to police, Camreion Williams was arrested for shooting and killing his stepfather, Pete Clifton. It started when officers were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy