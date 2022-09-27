Read full article on original website
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
JamBase
Dark Star Orchestra Announces New Year’s Run 2022
Dark Star Orchestra will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a four-show run featuring two-night stands in Portland, Maine and Port Chester, New York. Additionally, the Grateful Dead tribute act tacked on three new tour dates to their upcoming 25th Anniversary Fall Tour. The group’s New Year’s Run 2022 will...
This Horror-Themed Tavern In Queens Serves Up Endless Spooky Vibes Year-Round
Halloween is creeping up on us quicker than we thought possible, but for all the horror lovers and fright seekers why should we only celebrate this spooky holiday once a year? NYC’s only Tim Burton-themed restaurant celebrates Halloween every day, and the horror-themed Flying Fox Tavern in Queens is doing the same! Chef/owner Chad Johnson and owner Tracy Bradbury realized NYC could benefit from some more year-round spooky spots, and the opening of the classic horror-themed Flying Fox Tavern was their way of filling this void. Inspired by British pubs, this tavern is as much a restaurant as it is a bar. The menu features items such as Vegan Haggis, served on a bed of whipped potatoes with a dram of scotch, and the Pat LaFrieda 8-ounce burger complimented by caramelized onions and garlic aioli on a brioche bun, both offered at scary low prices. Pair your meal with one of their cocktails which give a nod to iconic vampires, such as the Bela, a rhubarb gin and Prosecco cocktail, and The Count, a color-changing drink made with butterfly pea flower tea which can be served with your choice of liquor or as a non-alcoholic mocktail.
Post Malone cancels concert in Boston; shows in NJ, LI, MSG in jeopardy after nasty fall
Malone said he feels terrible canceling, but that his team will reschedule the show.
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let's be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we're delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
JamBase
Run The Jewels Perform ‘Ooh La La’ With Greg Nice & DJ Premier On ‘Kimmel’
Run The Jewels served as the musical guest on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live as the show began a week-long run originating from Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House in New York City. The duo comprised of Killer Mike and Brooklyn’s own El-P were joined by Nice & Smooth’s Greg Nice and turntablist DJ Premier for a performance of “Ooh La La.”
cititour.com
10 Places to Try Before or After a Broadway Show
With Broadway back and new shows debuting, here are ten places worth hitting up if you are heading to a show. This new Greek spot with towering ceilings is offering show-stopping seafood from Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna to Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. Visitors will also find Greek specialties along with steaks and chops. If you are heading to an early show, there is a 3-Course Prix Fix for from 11:30am to 4:30pm.
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
Breeze Airways offers 7 flights from Westchester County Airport under $100
Breeze Airways says it has seven flights from Westchester County Airport with tickets all under $100.
boozyburbs.com
Former Del Posto Chef to Launch “Elegant” Restaurant in Bergen
As previously reported, a new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana, a “high end Italian restaurant”, will be opening in downtown Norwood at 530 Livingston Street. This location has previously been the home to La Mensa, Ragazzi, Tutti Giorni and Matthew’s Grill.
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
Bronx Zoo to Host First Ever Nighttime Halloween Event This Fall
Lions. Tigers. and Dinosaurs! Oh my! Wait, what? Think Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo. Put it all together and you get a night filled with frights just a short drive from home. There is no shortage of haunted happenings going on throughout the Hudson Valley this spooky season. However,...
DIFFERENCE MAKERS: 12 Irish bands are putting on a fundraiser concert for a quadriplegic friend
Billy Keenan has a simple message — never give up. Keenan is quadriplegic. From his wheelchair he shares his story so that others may learn how to overcome adversity.
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC
As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
Intricate details delight in French chateau for sale in ritzy Alpine, NJ
ALPINE — A French-style mansion with new construction has been on the market in North Jersey for more than a year now, and it can still be yours. The $25 million single-family residence located at 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine is known as Chateau de la Roche, according to Zillow.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Dim Sum Garden in NYC
The place is bright with few booths that I admit are not that comfortable…The way it works is that you will mark with a pen your selection and the dishes will come as they are ready. One of the original dishes is their sampler that is beautifully presented in a wooden tray that separates 9 big dim sum, vegetarian and non vegetarian, 2 of them being dessert. The dim sum are quite large, so worth the $21.99 for this and I love the fact that the menu describes each of them. For instance, for roasted duck dumpling, it says: “Roasted duck dumplings was first created by the Cantonese Chef that wanted to combine Peking duck (roasted duck) with dim sum. It was made from diced roasted duck skin and meat, mixed with chopped carrot, celery and other mixed vegetable for more decent texture”.
untappedcities.com
The 10 Oldest Restaurants in Manhattan
Looking to experience the culinary side of Manhattan’s history? Look no further than these 10 classic restaurants cherished by local New Yorkers, all of which were founded before the turn of the 20th century. From the first fine dining restaurant to a famous Jewish deli, these spots offer delicious menus served with a journey into the past. So take a tour of the dishes that made the city’s food scene internationally known, and treat yourself to the delectable dishes of Manhattan’s 0ldest restaurants:
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Hurricane Ian update: How is storm tracking for NYC? Forecaster details latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Ian will emerge off Florida’s west coast Thursday afternoon after thrashing the state with violent winds, torrential rain and devastating storm surge. Just days after, Staten Islanders will begin to feel the remnants of the storm pass over New York City. Ian...
Huge Two Day Lego Festival Coming to Secaucus, NJ
Any diehard Lego fans in your home? If so, get ready for Brick Fest Live coming to New Jersey for two days only in December. I saw the details on the Only in Your State website and for Lego lovers, this is a dream come true. It's happening at the...
