New York City, NY

JamBase

Dark Star Orchestra Announces New Year’s Run 2022

Dark Star Orchestra will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a four-show run featuring two-night stands in Portland, Maine and Port Chester, New York. Additionally, the Grateful Dead tribute act tacked on three new tour dates to their upcoming 25th Anniversary Fall Tour. The group’s New Year’s Run 2022 will...
Secret NYC

This Horror-Themed Tavern In Queens Serves Up Endless Spooky Vibes Year-Round

Halloween is creeping up on us quicker than we thought possible, but for all the horror lovers and fright seekers why should we only celebrate this spooky holiday once a year? NYC’s only Tim Burton-themed restaurant celebrates Halloween every day, and the horror-themed Flying Fox Tavern in Queens is doing the same! Chef/owner Chad Johnson and owner Tracy Bradbury realized NYC could benefit from some more year-round spooky spots, and the opening of the classic horror-themed Flying Fox Tavern was their way of filling this void. Inspired by British pubs, this tavern is as much a restaurant as it is a bar. The menu features items such as Vegan Haggis, served on a bed of whipped potatoes with a dram of scotch, and the Pat LaFrieda 8-ounce burger complimented by caramelized onions and garlic aioli on a brioche bun, both offered at scary low prices. Pair your meal with one of their cocktails which give a nod to iconic vampires, such as the Bela, a rhubarb gin and Prosecco cocktail, and The Count, a color-changing drink made with butterfly pea flower tea which can be served with your choice of liquor or as a non-alcoholic mocktail.
JamBase

Run The Jewels Perform ‘Ooh La La’ With Greg Nice & DJ Premier On ‘Kimmel’

Run The Jewels served as the musical guest on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live as the show began a week-long run originating from Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House in New York City. The duo comprised of Killer Mike and Brooklyn’s own El-P were joined by Nice & Smooth’s Greg Nice and turntablist DJ Premier for a performance of “Ooh La La.”
cititour.com

10 Places to Try Before or After a Broadway Show

With Broadway back and new shows debuting, here are ten places worth hitting up if you are heading to a show. This new Greek spot with towering ceilings is offering show-stopping seafood from Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna to Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. Visitors will also find Greek specialties along with steaks and chops. If you are heading to an early show, there is a 3-Course Prix Fix for from 11:30am to 4:30pm.
boozyburbs.com

Former Del Posto Chef to Launch “Elegant” Restaurant in Bergen

As previously reported, a new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana, a “high end Italian restaurant”, will be opening in downtown Norwood at 530 Livingston Street. This location has previously been the home to La Mensa, Ragazzi, Tutti Giorni and Matthew’s Grill.
Architectural Digest

Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft

Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC

As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
ijustwanttoeat.com

Dim Sum Garden in NYC

The place is bright with few booths that I admit are not that comfortable…The way it works is that you will mark with a pen your selection and the dishes will come as they are ready. One of the original dishes is their sampler that is beautifully presented in a wooden tray that separates 9 big dim sum, vegetarian and non vegetarian, 2 of them being dessert. The dim sum are quite large, so worth the $21.99 for this and I love the fact that the menu describes each of them. For instance, for roasted duck dumpling, it says: “Roasted duck dumplings was first created by the Cantonese Chef that wanted to combine Peking duck (roasted duck) with dim sum. It was made from diced roasted duck skin and meat, mixed with chopped carrot, celery and other mixed vegetable for more decent texture”.
untappedcities.com

The 10 Oldest Restaurants in Manhattan

Looking to experience the culinary side of Manhattan’s history? Look no further than these 10 classic restaurants cherished by local New Yorkers, all of which were founded before the turn of the 20th century. From the first fine dining restaurant to a famous Jewish deli, these spots offer delicious menus served with a journey into the past. So take a tour of the dishes that made the city’s food scene internationally known, and treat yourself to the delectable dishes of Manhattan’s 0ldest restaurants:
