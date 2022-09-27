ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, MA

Cellphone charger nearly causes Deerfield house fire

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a fire alarm activation due to a faulty cellphone charger in Deerfield last weekend.

Fire on Hoosac road, Deerfield Saturday evening

The Deerfield Fire Department is reminding residents to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home. The fire department was called to Pinenook Road for a faulty cellphone charger that was found and if it had gone unnoticed, it could have caused a large fire.

    Deerfield Fire District
    Deerfield Fire District
    Deerfield Fire District

Deerfield fire said that this is the second call they have had for faulty cellphone chargers nearly causing house fires. They are reminding the public of the following::

  • Only use cords and plugs that are meant for your device
  • Check cords regularly for fraying, cracks or broken ends
  • If found throw it away and purchase a new cord
  • Use only Underwriter Laboratories approved cords
  • Always have working smoke detectors
