The Best And Worst NFL Stadium Names
Many avid NFL fans are incredibly loyal to their teams, and that loyalty bleeds over to their home stadiums, too. Fans grow attached to the field, history, and the name itself. For example, take the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home stadium. Formerly known as Heinz Field, the team’s stadium was changed to...
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Tom Brady & Bucs headline NFL's Week 4 action | UNDISPUTED
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a one-point favorite at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs heading into Sunday night. Both teams are 2-1 in this Super Bowl 55 rematch. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner.
Albert Breer: I don't see a scenario where Deshaun is not the QB in December; this is why Jacoby will last 15 years in the NFL
Albert Breer talks about why he doesn’t see a scenario in which Deshaun Watson is not the Browns’ starting quarterback when he returns, Jacoby Brissett’s success to this point, Myles Garrett’s situation following his car accident and more.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows notes he hasn’t spoken with 49ers owner Jed York about HC Kyle Shanahan for a while. But in the past, York has gushed about Shanahan, so Barrows thinks it would take something truly momentous to put the coach on the hot seat. Barrows mentions...
NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian
The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
Chargers Announce Encouraging Justin Herbert Injury News
It's beginning to look more and more like Justin Herbert won't miss any time with his rib injury. On Thursday, for the first time since suffering his rib injury against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, Herbert was a full participant in practice. He had been limited on Wednesday and barely practiced the week before.
Bengals’ D.J. Reader Hits Injured Reserve
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader has been added to the injured reserve list. An MCL injury will keep Reader out for at least four weeks, as is required by the IR designation. Apparently, the team hopes he can return in six weeks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the news via...
Banged-up Chargers look to snap skid against winless Texans
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-2) at HOUSTON (0-2-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Chargers by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Los Angeles 2-1-0; Houston 2-0-1. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 5-3. LAST MEETING: Texans beat Chargers 41-29 on Dec. 26, 2021, in Houston. LAST WEEK: Chargers...
College Football Week 5 News and Notes
The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 5 news and notes. Georgia Tech Fires Geoff Collins. Georgia Tech has decided to fire Geoff Collins after...
2021 Rams rank 13th among Super Bowl winners since 2002
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions. After defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI, the Rams also became the 20th team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy since the NFL realigned in 2002. The Athletic’s Austin Mock and Mike Sando...
Buccaneers-Chiefs to be Played in Tampa Despite Hurricane
The Sunday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium on time despite Hurricane Ian hitting the Tampa Bay area. It was unclear whether the game would have to be moved due to damage to the area and stadium itself. The NFL Network’s...
5 Possible Trade Destinations for Kenny Golladay
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been the subject of trade rumors through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL Season due to lack of catches and targets. He is in the second year of a four-year, $72 million deal and only has 37 catches and zero touchdowns through 17 total games with the Giants. New York is reportedly shopping Golladay, so here is a look at five possible trade destinations for the wide out.
Cowboys-Giants Is ESPN’s 4th Most-Watched MNF Ever
During the NFL offseason, ESPN invested a staggering $165 million in its new “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. So far Chairman Jimmy Pitaro’s gamble is paying off, with MNF drawing some of the highest TV numbers for the 17-year ESPN era.
East Nashville football continues revenge tour by thumping Class 5A Green Hill
The 2022 season has been nothing but statement win after statement win for East Nashville. Last season the Eagles put together a tough non-region schedule full of opponents in higher classes as a way to prepare for the postseason. That strategy worked out as the Eagles lost in those games, but the experience helped them make it to their first state championship game. ...
