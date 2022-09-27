Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been the subject of trade rumors through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL Season due to lack of catches and targets. He is in the second year of a four-year, $72 million deal and only has 37 catches and zero touchdowns through 17 total games with the Giants. New York is reportedly shopping Golladay, so here is a look at five possible trade destinations for the wide out.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO